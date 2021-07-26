Ocon is confident that Alpine fixed the problems in his car

Ocon had an impressive start to the year for Alpine, registering four consecutive finals in the points between Imola and Monaco, but after Baku his performance declined.

The Frenchman saw his season hit rock bottom in Austria as he was eliminated in Q1 in both races, leading to a retirement on the first lap of the second round, in which he was adversely affected by his position on the grid.

Ocon didn’t understand why he lacked so much pace compared to his teammate Fernando Alonso, prompting Alpine to undergo a chassis change ahead of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

This appears to have had the desired effect, as Ocon qualified 13th, rolling within a tenth of a second behind Alonso, and then finished both the sprint race and Sunday’s grand prix within the top 10.

The performance left Ocon satisfied that the team had got to the bottom of their problems with the A521 car, helping to end his crash.

Also read:

“Yes, I’m pretty sure we’ve solved the problem we had,” he said. Ocon.

“It is not just a chassis change that we have done. There were many things (in the) background and other roads that we changed. We detected something on Monday after Austria, and we questioned if that could be the reason.”

“The only thing that matters to me is that obviously I feel good now. And as soon as we got out with the car in the first practice, it was competitive, as it should be. It was much better.”

Ocon had faced questions about whether his own motivation was a factor in the loss of performance, since it coincided with the signing of a new three-year contract with Alpine.

But Ocon felt it was clear that the problem lay with the chassis, as his results were “completely out of the car’s performance” for Alonso.

“We were a lot slower than the other side of the garage,” Ocon said. “The car was always capable of being in Q3. That’s where we had to be fighting.”

“That’s what we did this weekend (at Silverstone). In the first run of Q2, I was in the top 10. The last run of Q2 was very difficult, with a lot of traffic and overtaking in the last corner before to start the lap and so on. If not, we could have been in Q3. “

“That hasn’t been the case for a long time. So I’m pretty sure we’ve spotted what was wrong, and I hope we can continue that scoring streak like we were doing earlier in the year.”