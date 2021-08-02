Ocon didn’t feel rusty fighting for the win for the first time since GP3

Esteban Ocon benefited from the drama of the first round and a strategy error of Mercedes to lead the race on lap five, from where he controlled the rest of the competition to secure his first win for himself and the Alpine team.

Ocon spent most of the race closely followed by Sebastian Vettel’s Aston Martin, who entered the DRS sidelines for significant periods but was never able to get close enough to attempt an overtaking.

This race represented the first time Ocon he was leading a Formula 1 competition and it was his first win since his only GP3 Series victory, currently FIA Formula 3, achieved in May 2015 at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

But despite having no recent experience fighting at the front of the grid, Ocon explained after the competition that he felt no lack of sharpness.

“I did not feel rusty, and I am sorry to disappoint you, but it is easier to fight at the front as we did now, managing the rivals behind, than to fight in the center of the grid as we normally do,” said the rider.

“That is much more difficult, so all that time in the Formula 1 It has given me a good workout. The fight in the midfield is much tougher than what happens up front ”.

“It was difficult with Seb putting a lot of pressure and he gave me a hard time, but when you are in the front you have clean air and you are the one who dictates the rhythm on a track like this.”

Vettel He was later disqualified from the competition for a fuel sampling infraction, but the German said after the race that he felt he was faster than Ocon, thus he was frustrated that he could not catch up and overtake the Alpine driver.

The victory was the first for the brand Alpine in F1, the first for Renault since his return in 2016 and the first for the Enstone-based team since Kimi Raikkonen’s victory in the Australian Grand Prix with Lotus in 2013.

But Ocon feared at one point that he and Alpine made the wrong decision, this after being the first car in line to pit to set the slicks before the restart of the competition after the chaos of the first corner.

Race leader Lewis Hamilton opted to stay with intermediates leaving Ocon to lead a 14-car train in the pits, while Hamilton started alone on the grid.

The Frenchman said it was a “difficult decision” to switch to the slicks, noting that “Lewis doesn’t normally make wrong decisions.”

“I’ve never seen him make a wrong decision, so to box when you’re in second position it can be a bit heartbreaking at first,” noted the winner.

“But I’m glad we did it because we were way ahead. The guys also made a great pit stop.”

“Sebastian had a slow stop, that’s probably what made the difference, because they probably would have cut our lead with it. So the guys in the garage did a great job again.”

