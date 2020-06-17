French has been uploaded to the R.S. 18 on the Austrian track

He has completed a total of 614 kilometers during the day

Follow in the footsteps of Ricciardo, who had his test day yesterday

Esteban Ocon has been at the controls of the Renault of the 2018 season in a second day of testing for the French team. As in the first, the chosen venue has been the Red Bull Ring, a track that will host the first two appointments on the calendar.

The Frenchman will face his career debut on July 5 with the team after a 2019 outside of Formula 1. As happened last Tuesday, Renault shared the video of a mock exit on their social networks, which this time has been executed by Ocon.

The 31st had a most productive day in preparation for the start of the season. He has run a total of 143 laps, which is a distance of 614 kilometers, that is, twice as much as in a regular race on the Austrian track.

Ocon has thus followed in the footsteps of Daniel Ricciardo, although with substantial differences in the number of laps and in the distance. The Australian made a total of 115 turns, or what is the same, traveled 500 kilometers. The Frenchman then made 28 more laps and traveled 114 more kilometers.

These two days of testing have been the culmination of this three-month hiatus due to the coronavirus. However, it has not been without controversy. Helmut Marko has not agreed that the Red Bull Ring was the venue for these tests, since it is precisely the circuit that will open the 2020 season. However, Renault’s options were limited, since in Britain and France they would have 14 days in quarantine before filming.

Beyond controversies, the truth is that these tests only serve to make the pilots come back into contact with a car. It should be remembered that they can not roll with current cars, so they do not get any advantage over others.

Il est prêt (he was born prêt).

143 laps

614km And of course, still:

R.S.18

Red Bull Ring # RSspirit @OconEsteban pic.twitter.com/JoR6pCb5F8 – Renault F1 Team (@ RenaultF1Team) June 17, 2020

