Oclean X Pro Elite, the best electric toothbrush, on sale

At the time of brushing, and with the aim of keeping our mouth, not only clean, but also healthy, practically all dentists in the world recommend the use of an electric toothbrush. Manual brushes performed very well for many years with the function of cleaning, but due to their limitations they could not reach the level that an electric brush exerts.

In recent years we have seen a revolution in the world of electric toothbrushes. However, innovations are stagnant when we demand more than a deep cleaning of our mouth. In an action that we carry out between two and three times a day every day, it is necessary to continue improving, and seeing how technology makes this process easier and more comfortable.

The latest revolution in the brushing world is Oclean X Pro Elite, one of the candidates for the best electric toothbrush, both for performance, design and functionalities. Broadly speaking, the Oclean X Pro Elite toothbrush stands out in three respects. On the one hand, it has up to 20 brushing programs, customized to each user, has a revolutionary design and has managed to reduce the noise generated by brushing as much as possible. Let’s see it in detail.

20 programs according to our type of mouth

One of the newest aspects of the new Oclean X Pro Elite brush is its touch screen that shows, among other aspects, the selected mode, the duration of brushing or the intensity. When we take the brush, we must select these parameters to adjust the brushing efficiency to the maximum.

The screen itself too shows a plan of the mouth, detailing which areas have already been brushed and which need to be. The best ally to not leave you an area without cleaning since during and at the end, we will be able to know the exact time that we have been cleaning our mouth and we will have a general assessment of how we have done it.

Another of the great differences with respect to the rest of the electric brushes on the market, with prices around 50 euros, are the programs it includes. Most only include the same for everyone, regardless of whether we accumulate more tartar or have sensitive gums. The new Oclean X Pro Elite brush It has 20 different programs and it is each user who chooses which one best suits their needs. Some of them are the cleaning mode, the sensitive mode, the massage mode or the whitening mode. Within each one, we will select the power and duration to customize it even more at the moment we choose.

Silent mode: only 45db

Although the Oclean X Pro Elite brush has a power that allows the head to rotate at 42,000 revolutions per minute, this does not influence an increase in noise. Perhaps, if we asked people about the aspect they least like about their electric toothbrush, it would be the noise, which when put in the mouth is accentuated even more. The new Oclean brush is capable of reducing noise up to 45 dB in its silent mode so it is perfect if we need, for example, to brush our teeth at night or in the morning while other people sleep.

Another aspect more related to the moment of getting up is the wake-up mode that includes the new Oclean X Pro Elite. It will be enough to set an approximate time when we have in mind to get up and when we approach the toilet, the brush will be ready to be used in the mode we have chosen.

Get more out of your toothbrush by connecting it to your smartphone

Like all smart devices, Oclean X Pro Elite has a mobile application that helps us to know more information still. After linking the toothbrush with the phone, we will access data such as a brushing routine, time we have dedicated, areas of the mouth in which we have affected more or the history of the scores that evaluate how we have done it.

We will also be able to know aspects such as the state of the head, putting an end to one of the most common doubts such as “when to change it”. By last, We can create a family account in which to record the cleaning data of the brushes of the rest of the family. This is especially important for young children.

The electric toothbrush is also compatible with QI wireless charging docks that we usually use for our phone or our wearables. Placing it on top will start to load.

Design awards and up to 35 days of autonomy

Design is something that Oclean has also taken a lot of interest in. It is not enough to be a brush with great performance, it also has to be carefully designed. If the brush is going to be visible in your bathroom charging base, what better way to do it sporting an avant-garde design. In fact, it has received the Good Design 2021 award

But not only is it beautiful, the Oclean X Pro Elite brush has also been made of a resistant material, which holds up perfectly even under water.

Regarding autonomy, from the company they ensure a continuous use of 3.5 hours. If we divide it into two-minute brushings, which is what dentists recommend, they make a total of 35 days without having to go through the charger.

Availability and price: offer of only 51 euros

For the next few days, the Oclean X Pro Elite brush is on sale on AliExpress. The price at which We can find it is only 51 euros (compared to the 78 euros that it usually costs), and includes, in addition to the brush and the charging base, two replacement heads. Take advantage of this offer and start taking better care of your mouth.

