Erendira Palma Hernández

La Jornada newspaper

Saturday May 9, 2020, p. a10

Although the concern for playing again is great, the goalkeeper of America, Guillermo Ochoa, asked the Mexican Soccer Federation and the country’s health authorities to guarantee the health of the players and their families against the coronavirus when the Mx League resumes. , as it happens in tournaments in Europe.

The Federation together with the government must take proper care of everyone as well as the players. They must carry out the necessary tests before each concentration, each week as it is done in Germany or Spain, because we are also at risk and it would not be valid for us to be exposed just for returning to play soccer, he said in a video conference.

The guard expressed that it is useless for us to protect ourselves now and returning, neglecting what has been earned, beyond being soccer players, we are people and we have families.

He stressed that in the absence of the seriousness required to prevent an outbreak of the coronavirus among the clubs, there would be a call from the players to request that action be taken. ”

Ochoa made it clear that he remains aware of the impact that world football has had due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The break will be difficult for all the clubs, especially in their budget, not because of the contracts they have now, but because of the signings they had planned; Furthermore, very few players will maintain their value.

After more than 50 days without playing a duel or having training, Ochoa accepted that it will be difficult to regain the level they had when the Clausura 2020 tournament was suspended in March.

It is lost in football, it is normal, also rhythm, beyond that you stay with a treadmill or a bicycle. It will be complicated because we will start from scratch.

.