With more than missing kicking a ball on the field, at Club América they warn that social isolation will take its toll when they return to compete in Clausura 2020.

“It is difficult to know what will happen, it is not known how much time to stop, the clubs will surely try to put on a good show, surrender, the key is where the physical aspect reaches because the rhythm has been lost, these days will resemble a day one, two or three, where you settle in and immediately play a league, we as America will be there to fight, I don’t know how it will happen, it will be different and difficult, “said Guillermo Ochoa, in a videoconference.

Of course, the goalkeeper of the Eagles expects the best of the health protocols, for when the return to training and games are authorized.

“From the outset, the clubs would look for a way of distancing, there is no use taking care of ourselves and returning if what we have done is lost, we are footballers and we love our families, the Federation (Mexican Soccer) together with the Government must take proper care of all perform necessary tests (of Covid-19), before each concentration as in Germany and Spain, we are exposed and it would not be valid to expose us just for playing soccer … The Federation will not let it pass and they will take care of us, otherwise, the footballers we will make a call “.

The Closing 2020 would return until July, an estimate that Memo has calmer, with less uncertainty.

“It really is not easy to carry day by day, social isolation becomes complicated, as an athlete and footballer, not being able to go out on the court and not touch a ball with your teammates is complicated. At home you find that motivation, you have to hope that give the green light and we will think about having more field work “.

Finally, on the coronavirus and its ravages in the world, Ochoa said that “at this time it will be difficult for all clubs worldwide, due to the budget, the economic impact, not so much the current contracts; There will be few who maintain their value, it will go down, payments will be deferred to buy a player. ”

