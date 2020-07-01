Although Oceans offered fiber optics years ago, its acquisition by the MásMóvil Group last February reduced the Galician OMV catalog to mobile rates, rates that, incidentally, were renewed a few days ago. Now, as Movilonia anticipated and we have been able to verify from Xataka Móvil, Oceans has again included the option of hiring fiber in their product catalog.

The initial offer starts with two fiber-only solutions, one with a speed of 100 Mbps and the other with 600 Mbps. Both also include landlines and allow you to benefit from a discount for the first three months. Let’s take a closer look at the two proposals.

Free installation and router

The difference of two new fiber-only tariffs Oceans offers is in connection speed, so it is possible to contract 100 Mbps fiber optic for 29.90 euros per month or 600 Mbps for 44.90 euros per month. There is the option of obtaining some special discount for those who are already Oceans customers, but the operator does not specify what that discount consists of.

What all those who contract any of the two rates can access is a launch offer, for which it is possible to benefit from a monthly discount for the first three months, so that the 100 Mbs rate has a monthly fee of 24.90 euros during the first quarter, while the alternative with 600 Mbps stays at 29.90 euros per month during the same period:

Fiber optic 100 Mbps: 29.90 euros per month (24.90 euros per month on promotion).

Fiber optic 600 Mbps: € 44.90 per month (29.90 euros per month on promotion).

These two new fiber-only plans that Oceans proposes include, as we said, also landlines with no line fee and with Unlimited calls to national landlines and 60 minutes to mobiles. Once the limit of calls to mobiles has been exceeded, the cost is 24.20 cents per minute and 20 cents of call establishment.

Both rates operate under the MasMóvil network and have a 12-month commitment to stay, but both the installation and the router are free and does not include a registration or maintenance fee. Of course, keep in mind that Oceans offers the router on assignment, which means that, if you unsubscribe, you must return it or pay 100 euros to keep it.

