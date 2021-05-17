occupies position 36 in the current ranking

SACYR at the gates of the Ibex 35

The next ordinary meeting of the Technical Advisory Committee (CAT), which decides on the composition of the Ibex 35, is held in the first week of June. At that meeting, the CAT will take into account the computable cash of listed companies between December 1, 2020 and May 31, 2021.

Current status of the Ranking:

ENCE would be in position 35 in the ranking, with a weight of 0.21% and accumulated cash of € 453.7 million, and immediately afterwards would be Sacyr, in position 36, with a weight of 0.29% and an accumulated cash of € 429.8 million. The 37th place would be for CIE Automotive, a company that is currently part of the Spanish selective, with a weight of 0.50% and a cash value of € 429.5 million. Then Logista would come, Laboratorios Rovi, Euskaltel, …

In addition, of the total consensus of 13 analysts who follow Sacyr, 12 have buy recommendations and one sell. The average target price is € 2.86 / share. 12 months ahead, which shows a potential revaluation of close to 30%.

Regarding the company’s business, Sacyr has carried out in its previous stage of the strategic plan (2015-2020), a deep restructuring giving greater weight to the concession business and greater control of debt risk. Thus, at present, more than 82% of its debt is debt related to Project finance, without recourse against the parent company, and therefore debt that is only limited to the project and is paid with the project’s flows. On the other hand, it should be noted that the Sacyr group has some stable, predictable and solid income thanks to the greater weight of its concession business.

In the current stage of its new strategic plan (2021-2025), it has presented some first results that delve into this marked strategy and currently more than 81% of EBITDA comes from concession assets, which implies very long-term contracts, profitability attractive and above all with a very clear predictability of income and EBITDA.

Regarding the latest published results figures, at the end of 1Q21, Sacyr’s turnover amounted to 1,057 million euros, which represents a growth of 7% compared to the same period of the previous year. EBITDA grew 17%, reaching the figure of 194 million euros and the EBITDA from concession assets, distributed in the three business areas (infrastructure concessions, water treatment plants and waste treatment plants), amounted to 157 million euros, which represents, as we mentioned, 81% of the total, increasing 400 basis points compared to the 77% obtained in the first quarter of 2020. The EBITDA margin over turnover was 18.3% , an improvement of 150 basis points compared to the same period of the previous year. And finally, the consolidated result of Sacyr as of March 31, 2021 amounted to 46 million euros, which represents a growth of 34.9% compared to 1Q20.

A Group, therefore, diversified, with income visibility, a solid balance sheet, generous through dividends and with a computable volume of cash that could lead it to regain its position on the IBEX 35 at the next CAT meeting. Something that would undoubtedly be very positive for the value.

Regarding its valuation by ratios and under the forecast of results for the end of 2021, with EPS estimated at € 0.27 / share, Sacyr is trading at a discount. The market pays a PER of 8.4v, with room for improvement compared to its historical levels and compared to a higher average multiple for its competitors. If we take into account the estimated EPS growth, the PEG multiple is clearly undervalued, 0.02v and therefore shows the significant upside potential of the stock. Discount also for EV / EBITDA that is around 8.5v and is not expensive by book value, with a PVC ratio of 1.3v, compared to an average for Ibex 35 companies of 2.52v book value.