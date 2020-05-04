Of the ventilated beds, Mexico City has the highest number of occupied teams in the country, with 59 percent

In the last 24 hours, the country has registered thousand 383 new cases of COVID-19, with which they add, until this Sunday, 23 thousand 471 infected people and two thousand 154 deaths, reported the Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell.

At a press conference, he indicated that of the accumulated cases, so far 6,933 assets remain. There are also 12,664 suspected cases and 59,704 negative cases. Since the beginning of the epidemic, 95,839 people have been studied.

He remembered that the COVID-19 disease It can be complicated in a few hours because the virus causes pneumonia, mostly inflammatory damage, and therefore loss of lung function.

“A person can be seen at this time as capable of carrying out all their activities and in a few hours, two, three, four or six, they can be in an extremely serious situation and need intubation,” he added.

Concerning the hospital occupation, the official reported that at the national level there are 14,489 beds specifically destined for the attention of COVID, of which 6,226 (29 percent) are currently occupied.

Regarding intensive care beds, which have a mechanical ventilator and monitor, he noted that they remain at 24 percent of their capacity used across the country.

He explained that the Mexico City keeps around six out of 10 general hospital beds occupied, Baja California five out of 10, and the Mexico state four out of 10.

Of the fan beds, the Mexico City It is also the one with the highest number of teams occupied with 59 percent, followed by Sinaloa with 55 percent, the State of Mexico with 44 percent and Baja California with 40 percent.

With information from Notimex