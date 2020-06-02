Mexico.— The National Confederation of Livestock Organizations (CNOG), the Bovine Milk Executive Commission (CEBL) and the Dairy Producers Guild of the Mexican Republic, celebrated the “World Milk Day”, with a series of conferences via internet or “webinars”.

The union highlights the importance that this food has in the nutrition of the population, especially older adults and children.

The CNOG treasurer, Salvador Álvarez, reported that Mexico has an average national milk consumption of 15,288 million liters of milk, while national production, at the end of 2019, is 12,437 million liters.

Because of this, some companies have to import about 2,851 million liters of equivalent milk (fluid milk, cheese, ice cream, butter, among others), which corresponds to approximately 25% of demand.

Dairy consumption per capita has remained static for several years in Mexico, being 110 liters per year (300 ml per day), a figure well below the recommendation of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization ( FAO), which is 190 liters a year or 500 milliliters a day.

It should be noted that milk production grows at an average annual rate of 3.5%, however per capita consumption does not do so at the same rate.

Álvarez Morán pointed out that to obtain this production in Mexico, there are just over 250 thousand units of specialized and dual-purpose milk production from cattle.

These units are primarily micro and small producers, since 96% have less than 100 heads; In addition, there is an inventory of 2.5 million heads.

During the celebration of World Milk Day, he referred to the health contingency caused by COVID-19 and said that in the first stage of the pandemic the consumption of long-lived milk increased, due to panic purchases.

However, with the closure of food establishments and hotels, the demand for products such as cheese, yogurt, cream and butter decreased significantly.

He pointed out that the increase in milk demand allowed producers, especially small and medium-sized ones, not to have the marketing problems that traditionally appear each year before Easter.

For small and medium milk producers, it is very important to maintain market stability, so he proposed the implementation of a milk drying program to remove “surpluses” from the market when they are available and support for the process that could be from $ 1.20 to $ 1.40 per liter.

On the other hand, that LICONSA captures powdered milk, especially that which comes from small and medium producers. For this it is very important that there is transparency in purchases.

“We need to know from whom you are buying fresh milk, as well as the volume in powder, imported or national it has acquired so far this year, ”said Alvarez Morán.

emc