Ocasio Cortez seeks to block “for human rights” Biden’s arms sale to Israel in conflict with Palestine

Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (AOC), The NY representative on the National Capitol is pushing for the government of his party partner Joe Biden to end arms sales to Israel amid the violent conflict with Palestine.

“The United States should not seal the arms sale to the Israeli government while deploying our resources to attack the international media, schools, hospitals, humanitarian missions and civilian sites to bomb. We have a responsibility to protect human rights ”, wrote yesterday on his Twitter account, announcing that he would present a resolution that would block the US sale of bombs to Israel for $ 735 million.

Last week, Ocasio compared the new confrontation between Palestine and Israel with the crisis on the border of the United States and Mexico and the arrival of unaccompanied migrant children, and criticized Biden for defending the Hebrew state.

Biden called yesterday for a “significant reduction” in Israel’s actions, after 10 days of intense fighting with its Palestinian neighbors. It was Biden’s toughest public pressure being the United States the traditional strongest ally of Israel.

The president asked the Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, in a phone call that progressed to “The road to a ceasefire”, according to a White House statement about their conversation.

It has also increased the internal pressure on Biden to do more, as the death toll in the conflict has exceeded 200. Ocasio has called Israel an “apartheid state,” and the Muslim representative (R) Ilhan Omar has described the Israeli airstrikes as “terrorism”.

During a visit to Michigan on Tuesday, Biden had a lively conversation about the ongoing fight with the also Muslim representative (R) Rashida Tlaib, who has a family in the West Bank. Tlaib had pressured Biden to call for a ceasefire.

Biden’s relationship with Netanyahu could be further complicated for the president by the turning tide over Israel among some Congressional Democrats, Pix11 said.

Republicans trying to drive a wedge between Democrats and undermine Biden’s support have also focused on violence in the Middle East. Republican lawmakers blame the Biden administration and aim to make its liberal critics the face of the party heading for the midterm elections ”in 2022.