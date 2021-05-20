Ocasio-Cortez jumps to Biden and pushes the blockade of US arms sales to Israel

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, at a rally in Michigan in 2020. (Photo: The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Joe Biden has been drawn into calling for a ceasefire from Israel and the Gaza militias. I did not want to. He preferred not to be splashed with the conflict and to remain in support of Tel Aviv, perpetual in all US presidents, but the escalation of violence has taken root, has now reached 10 days, and has had to interfere and ask his ally to brake, no results for now. However, not everyone thinks like him in the Democratic Party: the most progressive branch of the formation is rising, to demand that Israel stop its human rights violations against the Palestinians and, moreover, to prevent the US from sell weapons. Something unusual.

The fight comes from a group of Democratic congressmen and is led by one of the rising stars of the party, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, representative for New York. Already on Saturday, he accused Israel of having established “apartheid” against the Palestinians, and last night he opted to block a sale of arms for 735 million dollars to Israel.

It pushes for a parliamentary resolution that is largely symbolic, as Democratic leaders who support the sale are unlikely to vote on the rule, let alone stand up in the two days remaining to file the petition, but it is significant. Unknown

“For decades, the United States has sold billions of dollars in weapons to Israel without even demanding that it respect the basic rights of the Palestinians. By doing so, we have directly contributed to the death, displacement and disenfranchisement of millions, ”Ocasio-Cortez said in a statement, announcing the resolution. “At a time when so many, including President Biden, support a ceasefire, we shouldn’t send …

