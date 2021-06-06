Ocasio-Cortez Endorses New York Mayor Candidate Maya Wiley

15 minutes. New York Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez announced on Saturday her support for the progressive candidate for Mayor of New York Maya Wiley, a former adviser to the current mayor of the city, Bill de Blasio.

“It is important that we unite as a movement and put Maya in the first position. If we do not unite as a movement, we will have a New York City built by and for billionaires,” Ocasio-Cortez said at a press conference.

“Maya Wiley is the one. It’ll be a progressive voice at the Gracie Mansion“The official residence of the mayor of New York, added the young legislator, 31 years old.

Primary to the Mayor’s Office

Ocasio’s endorsement is considered the most important that has been granted so far. This occurs just over two weeks before the mayoral primary elections, that will take place next June 22, and in which the Democratic elections have special weight, since New York usually elects candidates from that party.

In all, 13 Democratic and 2 Republican candidates will run in the primaries.

For months, it was unknown whether Ocasio-Cortez, one of the most popular political figures in the progressive Democratic wing, would endorse any of the candidates.

His support for Maya Wiley, who less than two weeks ago only had 9% of the voting intention, according to the latest polls, could substantially boost the candidacy of one of the most progressive candidates.

According to the few polls that have been carried out, the president of the borough of Brooklyn, Eric Adams, is leading the Democratic race for mayor; the former Democratic candidate for the US Presidency, Andrew Yang, and the former city councilor for Health, Kathryn García, all of them on a more conservative side.