Lucas Ocampos was the main protagonist of Sevilla’s victory against Betis in the Seville derby with which LaLiga Santander resumed.

06/12/2020

The Argentine striker scored a goal, transforming a non-existent penalty, and the assistance served, of exquisite heel, with which Fernando sealed the rojiblanco victory.

The Nerviano striker recognized that the maximum penalty indicated by Mateu Lahoz was key in his team’s victory: “We were able to score first and that helped us, because with a goal in favor everything is easier. The penalty fell to us, we hit first and we knew how to manage the advantage “.

However, he did not want to assess whether Mateu Lahoz’s decision had been correct or not: “I didn’t see the action, because I was going backwards and they covered me. It will be seen on television. “

For Ocampos, Sevilla was superior to the margin of that action: “The team was very good. We knew how to play and suffer before a great team and in a context that did not help. “

The Argentine explained why they celebrated the victory as if the stands were full: “We know that For the fans, a derby is a unique moment and we wanted to show them that we feel them present with the messages that they sent us, that gave us a lot of strength. “

Ocampos finished the derby injured, but he congratulated himself for being on time for this match: “It was a difficult week, because I was a bit touched, but I arrived at this important match.” And it ended up being key in the victory in Seville: “Scoring in these matches is special. I was lucky to score the penalty and after Fernando entered to make my center a goal. “

After defeating the maximum citizen rival, the Argentine striker was ambitious: “Ten finals missingWe have a goal and we want to achieve it. “