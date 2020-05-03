After being fired from the Sao Paulo at the end of 2018, Diego Aguirre hardly spoke to the press nor explained his side of the story. More than a year later, the Uruguayan finally opened the game, criticized the circumstances of his departure, but said he was proud of his work at Tricolor.

“I am happy to have been coach of São Paulo, one of the greatest teams in the world, so no one will take that away from me. I have the peace of mind that we have marked a path, given the team an identity, we were protagonists and we had a very good year I left many friends, many good memories, I always have positive memories “, he said in an interview with ESPN channels.

Aguirre criticized the circumstances of his dismissal in São Paulo

Despite keeping the good times, the coach made it clear that he did not understand his resignation. After leading the Brasileirão at the turn of the shift, São Paulo fell out of production and was fighting for a direct spot in the Libertadores group stage, with five rounds to go.

“Obviously it was bad, it was unfair, you can’t understand it, but that is left behind. I preferred not to speak at the moment (right after being fired) because I was hurt, I was bad and I could say something that I could regret So I let the time pass. We who are in football know that these things happen, it’s part of it ”, he said.

“What I didn’t understand was (the dismissal) five games at the end of the year. I don’t think I could. I had to wait for the season to end and then it would be a more normal situation. But it’s okay, I left it behind I felt I deserved another end, to end the contract, all right, I’m leaving, thanks for everything. Sometimes the pressure or the decisions do things like that “, continued the coach.

Aguirre fell after a 1-1 draw with Corinthians, at the Arena, for the 33rd round of the Brasileirão. After the classic on Saturday, the coach met Sunday with Raí, a football executive, and Alexandre Bird, executive football manager, when he was informed of the decision.

The Uruguayan, who played alongside Raí in São Paulo in 1990, said that he had a good relationship with the manager, but that he did not understand if he was the one who decided to leave.

“Now, I didn’t understand the ending. How the story ended. I felt that he (Raí) had to stand and say ‘stay 20 days, let’s end this’. I don’t know (who decided to fire). If he made the decision wrong or not, I respect it. If he didn’t make the decision, I don’t know what he’s doing there. I want to imagine it was him “, added Aguirre.

Sports Gazette





