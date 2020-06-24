As they tell us themselves:

«There are already many kilometers and a road, many scenarios and hours shared with all of you. We had never seen a summer like this. The first thing we want from the heart is that you are well, that you behave responsibly because it is prudence that will help us fight this virus.

It is an appalling year for music and its industry, and a catastrophic year for ROCK. Job insecurity and its miseries reveal a sector that has been chaining different crises year after year but that had never stopped sounding live at parties and festivals. It will be the first year that we take a summer to reflect on life, to ask for dignity and respect for a job like ours in music. to claim support for the groups here that find it so difficult to find life and support our entire sector and those who accompany us, technicians, back-liners…. A family that together with us seek to live from music.

That is why next Friday August 28 we will be in LA RIVIERA with all of you in a special event and with all the COVID19 protocols. A unique event (the only one this summer) and in which apart from enjoying with those we love most: you, the public, we will be supporting our sector and our technicians.

Crew Nation Presenta, the concert series in collaboration with La Riviera to raise funds and give visibility to artists’ technicians, musicians and tour staff, today announces ten new artists who will join this initiative and who will perform between July 15 and on September 15 in the capital.

Tickets for each of these concerts go on sale on Wednesday, June 24 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.es.

The tickets that are put on sale are based on a capacity seated in chairs located by sectors. The type of ticket (chair or foot) may vary depending on the regulations that must be applied on the date of each of the concerts. What will not change in any case, is the sector for which the tickets were purchased.

All the concerts of the cycle will have a solidarity Row 0 offering the possibility to those fans who cannot attend the concert to collaborate with the initiative. This Row 0 will be available during the process of buying the tickets for each concert. You can buy them at this link

The net proceeds will go to the artists to be distributed among their technicians, tour personnel, musicians and collaborators in the way that each artist determines and € 1 of each entry will be donated to Crew Nation, a global aid fund for the teams. of the artists who work live.

Each of the concerts will have the latest specific security measures communicated by the competent authorities and all attendees will be informed of them for compliance.

IN LIVE MUSIC, WE ARE A TEAM

#sinmiequiponohayconcierto

About Crew Nation

Crew Nation is a charitable initiative created to help members of backstage teams who are the backbone of live music. The salary of these people depends on the performance of the concerts that were planned for 2020 and finally they will not be able to take place.

Last March, Live Nation Entertainment committed $ 10 million through the Crew Nation initiative to help the professionals of these teams, donating the initial 5 million and launching a fundraising campaign to reach 5 remaining millions.