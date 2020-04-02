In 1994, during the excavations led by Juan Luis Arsuaga, José María Bermúdez de Castro and Eudald Carbonell, more than 170 human fossils were discovered at the TD6 stratigraphic level of the site of La Gran Dolina. From these remains, three years later the new species, the Homo antecessor.

“Our results support the idea that Homo antecessor was a sister group to the set of hominids that make up Neanderthals, modern humans, and Denisovans,” says Frido Welker.

Now, the analysis of one of the 800,000-year-old molars found then sheds light on one of the most interesting points of the human genealogy, achieving a much greater age than that which had been achieved to date by obtaining DNA.

The finding was made possible thanks to multidisciplinary collaboration between scientists from the University of Copenhagen (Denmark), the National Center for Research on Human Evolution (CENIEH-ICTS), the Center for Genomic Regulation (CRG), the Pompeu Fabra University, the UCM-ISCIII Joint Center for Human Evolution and Behavior and the Complutense University, among others.

Analysis of ancient proteins, published in the journal Nature, provides evidence of a close relationship between Homo antecessor, Homo sapiens, Homo neanderthalensis and the Denisovans.

“Our results support the idea that Homo antecessor was a brother group of the group of hominids that form Neanderthals, modern humans and Denisovans, so we must assume that the phylogenetic trees that we have obtained well describe the kinship relationships between these hominin groups, “he points out Frido Welker, researcher at the Globe Institute of the University of Copenhagen and first author of the article.

Reconstructing the human family tree

By using a technique called mass spectrometry, the researchers sequenced ancient tooth enamel proteins, and were able to pinpoint the position of Homo antecessor in the human family tree.

The new method, developed by researchers at the Danish University’s Faculty of Medical and Health Sciences, allows scientists to retrieve molecular evidence to accurately reconstruct human evolution from times that had not yet been accessed.

The oldest human genetic material recovered to date barely exceeded 400,000 years

The respective genealogies of chimpanzees and humans diverged between seven and nine million years ago. Since this information is available, scientists have strived to better understand the evolutionary relationships between modern humans and all other species in our lineage, of which only their fossil remains remain.

“Much of what we know so far is based on the results of ancient DNA analysis or observations of the shape and physical structure of fossils. Due to the chemical degradation of DNA over time, the oldest human genetic material recovered to date barely exceeds 400,000 years, “explains Enrico Cappellini, associate professor at the Globe Institute and head of the research group.

“Now, analyzing ancient proteins with mass spectrometry, an approach commonly known as paleoproteomic, allows us to overcome these limits “, adds Cappellini.

Fossil remains of Homo antecessor. / José María Bermúdez de Castro

Theories of human evolution

When the fossils of H. ancestor were discovered in 1994 and the proposed species in 1997, initial observations led to the conclusion that this hominid had been the last common ancestor from Neanderthals and modern humans, a conclusion based on fossil morphology.

“The Homo antecessor could be a basal species of emerging humanity that gave rise to Neanderthals, Denisovans and modern humans,” says José María Bermúdez de Castro

For years, the exact relationship between Homo antecessor and other human groups, such as sapiens and Neanderthals, has been hotly debated among experts. “The Atapuerca researchers opened an enormous scientific debate on the role of Homo antecessor and now we have closed it from where it was not possible to dream at that time, from paleoproteomics. We hope that the same technique will close many more debates in the future ”, he adds Carles Lalueza-Fox, principal investigator of the Institute of Evolutionary Biology (IBE-UPF) and co-author of the article.

Although the hypothesis that Homo antecessor as a common ancestor of Neanderthals and modern humans is very difficult to fit into the evolutionary scenario of the Homo genus, the new findings in TD6 and subsequent studies revealed several shared characters between the Neanderthals and the human species found in Atapuerca.

Furthermore, additional studies confirmed that Homo antecessor’s facial features are very similar to Homo sapiens and very different from those of Neanderthals and their more recent ancestors.

“I am glad that the protein study provides evidence on the possible relationship between Homo antecessor, the common ancestor of Neanderthals, modern humans, and Denisovans. The characteristics shared by the TD6 species with these hominids appeared clearly much earlier than previously thought. Therefore, it could be a basal species of emerging humanity that gave rise to Neanderthals, Denisovans and modern humans, “he declares. José María Bermúdez de Castro, from CENIEH and co-author of the work.

The study of human evolution by paleoproteomics will continue in the coming years through the recently launched project Palaeoproteomics to Unleash Studies on Human History (PUSHH), funded by the European Union and to which many of the co-authors of the article belong. “I really hope to see what paleoproteomics will reveal in the future,” says Cappellini.

In this sense Maria Martinon, director of CENIEH and co-author of the research concludes: “It is exciting to be pioneers in the application of a field as innovative as that of paleoproteomics to the human fossil record. The coming years will be full of scientific surprises. “

👇 More in Explica.co