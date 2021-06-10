Obtain archaeological information from large sites without excavating

A non-invasive procedure allows obtaining archaeological information from large sites without excavation.

An investigation, carried out by an international team and led by members of the CaSEs (Culture and Socio-Ecological Dynamics) group of Pompeu Fabra University (UPF) in Barcelona, ​​represents the first application of pXRF (portable X-ray fluorescence analysis), combined with analysis of geostatistical data, in anthropogenic sediments in Africa. PXRF is a fast, low-cost and non-invasive procedure that allows the generation of a complementary archaeological record from the anthropogenic deposit through the analysis of chemical elements, combined with geostatistics.

The new study focuses on a Stone Walled Site, a walled stone site, in Botswana, southern Africa, dating from the 18th century. These sites are notoriously difficult to investigate with traditional methods due to their large size and thin archaeological deposit.

The new system is the result of research led by Stefano Biagetti, a member of the CaSEs Group of the UPF Humanities Department, and co-financed by the Palarq Foundation. CaSEs members Jonas Alcaina-Mateos, Abel Ruiz-Giralt, Carla Lancelotti and Shira Gur-Arie (currently at the University of Munich, Germany), along with Patricia Groenwald (University of Cape Town, South Africa), Jordi Ibáñez-Insa (Geosciences Barcelona, ​​GEO3BCN-CSIC), Fred Morton (University of Botswana) and Stefania Merlo (University of Cambridge, United Kingdom).

Stone Walled Sites are Iron Age settlements in southern Africa, which appeared around 1200 AD, with considerable variability in size and shape. Named after the dry stone wall structures that characterize them, they were occupied by various Bantu-speaking agricultural and pastoral communities: they farmed, hunted, and worshiped livestock as a source of wealth, both economically and politically.

Despite the long tradition of research on the use of space in these settlements, based mainly on ethnographic evidence and on the excavation of small areas of some sites, until now it was difficult to approach this analysis with traditional approaches, beyond an evaluation general and large-scale architectural architecture: sites were occupied for short periods of time (one or two generations), are characterized by thin archaeological deposits where few objects are found, and include a large number of stone structures with similar morphology, which complicates identifying the diversity of uses that existed.

“Our procedure goes beyond the visible archaeological evidence, since it provides information on the use made of the space, and confirms or clarifies the possible functions of the analyzed areas. The research we have carried out has specified the existence of features ‘invisible’ archaeological sites that were not recognized in traditional fieldwork, “explains Stefano Biagetti. PXRF analysis provides fast results (no more than four minutes per sample), allows relatively large areas to be analyzed in a short time, and the field laboratory can be easily installed, avoiding the transport of large amounts of sediment.

Human occupations can leave evidence in the form of chemical elements in archaeological sediments, allowing the identification of many human activities (for example, areas of the home, food preparation and consumption, burial, artisan production, storage, livestock care, etc.) . “Chemical markers represent an invaluable approach to determining past and recent activities at a site, understanding the spatial dynamics of these activities, and interpreting architectural structures in relation to their functions and uses,” the authors state.

The potential of this new approach lies in the fact that the traces of the chemical elements represent the repetitive use in certain spaces and that they are little affected by other events produced over time. “The focus changes from the absolute values ​​of the chemical elements according to their presence, combination and, especially, anomalies created by their deviation from the mean of the samples,” they point out.

From the analysis with the pXRF application at the Seoke deposit, the researchers have been able to detect, for example, phosphorus, which indicates the presence of itinerant cattle throughout the site; concentrations of organic materials that refer to the presence of garbage cans; metals such as chromium, iron or zirconium, which fit with the hypothesis of an area used as a workshop or storage, where metal tools could have been used to shape ceramic objects, weed, cut wood, etc .; or silicon, which indicates a possible area for processing and storing cereals.

View of the stone structures of Seoke. (Photo: UPF)

The authors emphasize that this pioneering procedure in the use of non-invasive techniques opens up unprecedented possibilities in the understanding of African archaeological sites, without disturbing the cultural heritage with new excavations. “The most promising achievement of our study is that pXRF performs well in stone wall deposits. The results we present can be used critically to design prospecting and excavations at other sites of these characteristics and, more generally, in any other type of open-air deposit, “they say.

This research is part of the project “Geo EthnoArcheology and use of space (GEA)”, directed by Stefano Biagetti, and co-financed by the Palarq Foundation (2019 and 2020 calls), the School of Geography, Archeology and Environmental Studies of the University of Witwatersrand (Johannesburg, South Africa) and by the University of Botswana.

The new study is titled “Identifying anthropogenic features at Seoke (Botswana) using pXRF: Expanding the record of southern African Stone Walled Sites”. And it has been published in the academic journal PLOS ONE. (Source: UPF)