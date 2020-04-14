Obsidian Entertainment is known for its excellent RPG titles. However, the studio decided to experiment and work on Grounded, an adventure and survival game that is on its way to Xbox One and PC.

If you have doubts about this proposal, you should know that Microsoft and Obsidian recently presented an extensive gameplay of the title. Thanks to this, we can see just over 20 minutes of its gameplay and mechanics.

This is how Grounded, the new Obsidian game will be played

In case you don’t remember, Grounded will put you in charge of some guys who accidentally reduced their size. Your mission will be to find the machine to return to normality, but in your adventure you will face various dangers in a vast courtyard.

Grounded was intended as a multiplayer co-op experience for up to 4 players. However, it can be enjoyed alone without problems. As you can see below, the patio will be full of resources that can be collected to build bases.

Also, it will be essential to find objects that serve as protective equipment and weapons to deal with various species of insects, spiders and ants. The gameplay gives us an idea of ​​the great variety of items that can be collected and the type of shelters that can be built.

The video shows sequences of exploration, combat with long-range weapons and a bit of customization that will be for the characters with their equipment. We do not tell you more and we leave the video below:

The game will debut as part of Xbox Game Preview on Xbox One and PC in late July. In addition, it will be offered in early access on Steam. Members of the Xbox Insider program will be able to play it earlier, specifically sometime in the spring.

In case you missed it: Grounded will have a mode for arachnophobes

Grounded will be available for Xbox One and PC from July 28. Find more information about the title of Obsidian at this link.

