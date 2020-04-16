One of the indie that made the biggest impact last year was Outer Wilds, a space exploration game developed by Mobius Digital and published by Annapurna Interactive that knew how to win critical and fan recognition thanks to its proposal that mixed freedom with a system. procedural and elements from The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask and Zelda: The Wind Waker and even from Metroid Prime. Curiously, its name caused confusion with The Outer Worlds, Obsidian game, study that today is the new home of the writer of Outer Wilds.

A report by Jason Schreier, a journalist for Kotaku, shared the publication of Kelsey Beachum, writer of Outer Wilds, who through a publication on his official Twitter account reported that this week he joined the ranks of Obsidian Entertainment. As expected, the creative took the opportunity to joke with the confusion that existed last year with Outer Wilds and The Outer Worlds to highlight the curious thing about the situation because his great work in the indie of Mobius Digital earned him a place in one from the most recognized studios for story creation and role playing.

Guess what, fellow humans, Obsidian HIRED MY DANG FACE It is my first week and I am SO EXCITED (Also don’t worry, I am working on a clearer mnemonic. Possibly: “Obsidian’s the studio I w * O * rk for, and they made The Outer W * O * rlds”?) Https://t.co/ 3NkhMx79kN – Kelsey Beachum (@VanKelsing) April 15, 2020

In case you do not know Outer Wilds, let us tell you that its essence is exploration in a universe destined for destruction after its sun enters the supernova phase. For some strange reason, the end of this world entered a 22-minute cycle that repeats itself over and over again, so your task will be to discover what is in this universe, its secrets, the details of its past and Present. Just like in Metroid Prime, you will know the history through the exploration and registration of information on the different planets that you will be able to visit, each one with its characteristics and natural phenomena. Although the universe ends in 22 minutes, you will start again but with the registered information of each exploration, so you can travel to a new planet to continue assembling this puzzle.

Outer Wilds is available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Currently, this game is part of the Xbox Game Pass catalog in case you want to take a look.

