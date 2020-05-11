Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

While the Bloober Team has attracted attention in recent days with the announcement of The Medium, a game that will debut on Xbox Series X and PC this year, the Polish studio also has good news for those who plan to buy a PlayStation 5 as the Observer remastering will take advantage DualSense control technology.

As you know, last month Bloober Team announced Observer: System Redux, a remaster of its Cyberpunk Observer-themed horror title, which will feature more content for the story and significant improvements in its visual and audio section. As it is a delivery designed for the next generation consoles, the development team has thought about exploiting the characteristics of each one and in the case of PlayStation 5 they will do so not only with the power of the hardware, but with the technology of its command. , the DualSense.

During an interview with Gamingbolt, Szymon Ergmanski, Project Manager for Bloober Team, talked about how they will leverage the features of the PS5 controller to deliver a more immersive and suspenseful experience in Observer: System Redux: “haptic feedback and Adaptive triggers seem to be a great opportunity to provide additional information about the environment, crucial for each researcher, or to create an even more suspenseful experience that cannot be overestimated in the horror genre. We will certainly try to use these new options to enhance the dark atmosphere that is already present in Observer. “

Observer: System Redux has a launch window slated for later this year and is expected to be one of the first games to debut for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

