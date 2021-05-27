Obregón and García Roche, co-contenders for the national middleweight title

The Basque Jhon Jader Obregon (7-0, 3 KO) and the Catalan Javier Garcia Roche (19-6-1, 12 KO) have been appointed by the Professional Boxing Committee official candidates for the title of Spain of the middleweight, who left the Asturian Sergio Fernández after beating precisely García Roche on points.

The man from Barcelona has been the Spanish super welterweight champion on one occasion.

Obregón has been Spanish amateur junior champion twice in the super welterweight in 2015 and 2016, belonging to the national team.

If they cannot reach an agreement, they must go to the auction.