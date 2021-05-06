Obradoiro of the ACB, live

05/06/2021 at 8:30 PM CEST

Barça returns to the ACB and does so to face the Obradoiro at the Palau.

The duel starts at 9:00 p.m. this Thursday, May 6. Those of Jasikevicius they want to continue in the fight for the league after beating Andorra in the match the previous day. In addition, they return to the domestic championship with morale through the roof after sneaking into the Euroleague playoff. The culés are on the heels of the whites and do not want to get off the hook from the Endesa League.

