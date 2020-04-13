After it was known that the Buenos Aires Government will also provide for the mandatory use of chinstraps on public roads, they already add seven large districts of the country who made this same decision in the fight against the coronavirus.

Before the City of Buenos Aires, the provinces of Catamarca, Salta, Jujuy, Misiones, Santiago del Estero and La Rioja, while the Buenosairean authorities are currently analyzing the possibility of joining this list.

But these are not the only places where progress was made with measures of this style: on a smaller scale, the mayors of towns such as Zárate, Tigre and La Matanza, all in the Conurbano, also decreed the use of chinstraps to go outside.

As you could know Infobae, the head of the Buenos Aires Government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, will announce the mandatory use of protection elements for nose, mouth and chin within commercial premises and public transport, rule that will take effect from Wednesday, April 15.

In the decree that will be published shortly, his administration highlighted that “he / she who omits compliance with the regulations related to the prevention of communicable diseases or does not proceed to the disinfection and / or destruction of transmitting agents, is sanctioned with fine of five hundred (500) to three thousand seven hundred (3,700) fixed units and / or closure and / or disqualification ”.

The City authorities had already recommended the use of this type of item for when leaving the houses, but so far the person who does not comply with this protection mechanism is not punished.

“It is known that the chinstrap does not protect those who wear them, but it is very useful for those who have the disease. So when people arrive at the Hospital, the first thing we do is put on a chinstrap so that it stops infecting the environment.“Explained the local health minister in this regard, Fernán Quirós.

Meanwhile, the Governor of the Province of Buenos Aires, Axel Kicillof, He warned that he is analyzing the possibility of the compulsory use of “masks” in Buenos Aires territory in order to help stop the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

“We are analyzing the mandatory use of face masks, not necessarily masks, because these are intended for medical personnel“The president stated in statements to the program” The end of the Metaphor “on Radio 10.

Strictly speaking, the first province that established the use of the chinstrap was Catamarca, that through its Emergency Operating Committee announced last March 27 This measure was later made official through a provision.

In Santiago del Estero, La Rioja and Salta, this rule will take effect from this Monday; in Misiones it has been in force since last week, and in Jujuy it has been compulsory since last Friday.

In Río Negro, the governor Arabela Carreras He indicated that they are “working with the Nation requesting a change of perspective” regarding the use of the mouthpiece, and announced that his administration “is considering the need” to also make its use mandatory.

Although the countries that have most successfully endured the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, such as China, South Korea, and Japan, established the mandatory use of face shields on public roads from the outset, even the World Health Organization did not make a definition in this regard.