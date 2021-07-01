Obligations and limitations when driving with a trailer

We are in the middle of summer, and therefore, in time for vacations, to disconnect and travel, although still immense in the middle of the pandemic. That is why you may be thinking of hooking up the caravan and spending a few days in nomad mode, going to the beach with the jet skis or practicing enduro with your motorcycle in the mountains. Definitely, It is now when the use of trailers by drivers not accustomed to them picks up, and it is precisely to that group to whom the DGT dedicates its last tweet.

Circular pulling a trailer hauls certain limitations and duties, being perhaps the most important and inadvertent some specific speed limits. Thus, on motorways and motorways the generic maximum speed goes from 120 km / h to 90 km / h, while conventional roads only decrease by 10 km / h to 80 km / h, maintaining the generic limit of 50 km / h in urban environments.

The following most common infractions when using a trailer is not having the corresponding homologation of the hitch, a serious offense that entails a fine of € 200, as well as driving with a non-light trailer (those with an MMA greater than 750 kg) without ITV, and that is that this type of vehicle has with its own license plate, driving license and even insurance (in addition to the “conventional” insurance of the towing vehicle). Likewise, to drive pulling a non-light trailer, as long as the set does not exceed 4,250 kg, it is necessary to have the authorization B-96.

If you drive with a trailer you must adapt your habits

But not everything is fines, because from the General Directorate of Traffic they have also wanted to provide a series of very interesting tips for driving with a trailer. First of all, it is necessary to be aware that you are at the wheel of a set with lower performance in all senses, hence the speed limitation, and therefore, it is necessary take extreme precautions in certain maneuvers, such as overtaking or in the face of lateral gusts of wind.

Another substantial difference is the reversing maneuver, which requires turning the steering wheel in the opposite direction, so if you are not used to it, it is highly recommended that you practice in an environment with little traffic such as a parking lot or an industrial estate on Sunday. In line with this, keep in mind that if due to the width of the trailer the vision is affected by the side mirrors, it will be necessary to install additional ones.

The maximum speed with trailer on motorways and motorways is 90 km / h and 80 km / h on conventional roads.

You must carry a fire extinguisher whenever towing a trailer

Finally, it should be remembered that When you pull a trailer, it is mandatory to carry a fire extinguisher in the equipment of the vehicle, just as if it were a reflective vest or emergency triangle, and although recommended, it is not necessary to have a spare wheel for the trailer.

Such obligation is included in Annex XII of the General Vehicle Regulations, which reads: “Motor vehicles and vehicle sets in circulation must carry the following accessories, spare parts and tools: … and vehicle sets must not special equipment must carry, in addition to the provision established in section 1 a) and b), an approved fire-fighting equipment, adequate and in working order “.

