Obligation of victory for Canelo, in boring fight?

It is not difficult to imagine the fight that we will see this Saturday at the AT&T Stadium of the Dallas Cowboys. There are only two options and neither of them seems entirely attractive. Or outright a fiasco similar to Canelo Álvarez’s most recent fights or a marathon in a 22-foot ring.

In this video, we have looked for the analogy to that fight that we imagine in a very poor restaurant menu, with just two dishes. About that menu and the explanation of the two types of fight that fans should expect, we talk from the minute (04:40).

The other topic we address in this video has to do with the consequences of a good or bad result for the interests of Canelo Promotions and Eddie Hearn. The first conclusion is that Canelo CANNOT lose this fight, under any circumstances.

In the video, from the minute (01:55), he explained to them the reason why the two partners in this story – Canelo and Hearn – play the whole future of more than one project, where there is losses that can be enormous in the event of defeat.