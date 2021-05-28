Oblak, De Gea’s replacement in the Old Trafford goal

05/28/2021

On at 18:26 CEST

Daniel Guillen

The goalkeeper of Atlético de Madrid, Jan Oblak, would be the replacement for David De Gea in Manchester United’s goal for next season, as reported by The Mirror. Former Benfica would land in the Premier League in exchange for 80 million euros and the club would seek a way out to the current goal, which not trusted by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Slovenian, who It has a clause of 120 million euros and a contract until 2023, would become the next Red Devils goalkeeper for express request of the coach, who considers that there should be a replacement at the Old Trafford goal. According to the British press itself, Madrid would accept a somewhat lower offer due to the club’s financial needs.

David De Gea has been singled out and harshly criticized in England for his inability to stop any shots in the penalty shootout of the Europa League final. The Spanish has left the last few seasons far from his level and one of the teams that has shown interest has been PSG, who are looking for a guaranteed competitor for Keylor Navas.

The mainstay of the Cholo Simeone project

While it is true that Manchester United pines for Jan Oblak, the reality is that it will not be exactly easy to get him out of the capital. Slovenian is one of the references of the Cholo Simeone project and his season has been excellent. Champion of LaLiga, the goal has also been the winner of the Zamora Trophy having conceded only 25 goals in 38 games.

The former Benfica player has placed himself at the top in the history of the Zamora Trophies with a total of five, matching Antoni Ramallets and Víctor Valdés. And he has achieved it in just seven seasons, after Atlético de Madrid will sign you in the summer of 2014 for € 16M.