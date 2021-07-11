Objective, keep flying high: the Hawks’ decisions

In Atlanta, the season started with a clear slogan: they didn’t want to wait any longer, they wanted to win now. In 2019-20, the team had only been able to add 20 victories; this course, on the other hand, they have fired him in the Conference Finals. Goal accomplished. Danilo Gallinari, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Tony Snell, Kris Dunn, Rajon Rondo and Solomon Hill arrived, joining a Clint Capela onboard during the previous season. Later, Lou Williams landed. His contribution has been uneven, but key, going from the departure of Rondo to the fundamental roles of Bogdanovic or Gallinari. The formula has been successful: they bet on more talent and a good dose of veteran to surround, fundamentally, Trae Young, but not only him, undisputed franchise player. Kevin Huerter, John Collins, Onyeka Okongwu, Cam Reddish, De’Andre Hunter … The future seemed assured, but, on its own merits, it’s time to speak in the present.

Nate McMillan, with a claw, has removed the tag of acting. He has signed four more seasons with the franchise and, At 56, he has found himself, as he himself indicates, with a golden opportunity, walking on a foundation that seems very solid and with a lot of oxygen to aim high. “It is really a blessing. It is said that when one door closes, another opens, but I did not expect this to happen … and it happened,” he says. After four seasons in a row losing in the first round with the Indiana Pacers, he has worked a miracle. When he replaced Lloyd Pierce in early March, the Hawks were 11th in the standings with a 14-20 record. The following is history. They entered the current playoffs as fifth classified, with a 27-11 mark in the remaining games. Once in the final phase … the giant killer title falls short. They silenced Madison with their own Broadway performance, they showed off being as mature a team as any other to defeat the Sixers in a seventh of maximum wingspan and, in their final song, they made the Bucks doubt.

Whether Pierce left or was invited to leave, right now, it doesn’t matter. The reality is what it is, and it is wonderful. Despite the bet decided at the beginning of the course, few believed some Hawks finalists of Conference. But that’s what they are, and now they have that intrinsic duty to the situation. A responsibility that nobody usually names, but that is present without warning: maintain status. The 2021-22 season will start with a different air in Atlanta. One in which it is much more pleasant to fly, but also somewhat more complicated. The fans, the rivals and the competition itself will wait for McMillan’s top. Until then, the organization’s offices will not be exempt from traditional movements at this time. Young is already well surrounded and, at the same time, has shown that, in that context, he leads as one of the best. The base exists, but … Is it enough? Can it be maintained? Do you have to move pieces? The questions, among the success, also surface. And, the first, as a sample of the above, is found in the franchise player himself.

Renewals … so that everything remains the same

“He can’t help us beat Milwaukee,” Travis Schlenk, general manager of the franchise, told himself after seeing one of the players who, on July 29, will be present in the Draft. The franchise arrives with picks 20 and 48, but its way of operating will be very different from previous seasons. “So yeah, change (the planning) a bit. We’re excited about the direction we’re in and we don’t want to take a step back. But that doesn’t necessarily mean that I anticipate running deep in the playoffs every year, because there are different things that come into play. But we want to remain competitive in the league, “explains Schlenk in statements collected by ESPN. His next moves, then, will be aimed at raising the ceiling; but not only through the incorporation of new pieces. A good part of the actions to be undertaken go through maintaining those that already exist.

Soon, Luka Doncic will sign his contract extension, the first since his association as a rookie, the one that arrives (or not) in the third season as a player in the American competition. It will be more than 200 million, due to its particular conditions: having been selected as number 3 in the Draft and named in the Best Quintet of the competition during the last two years. Trae Young and Kevin Huerter do not meet those requirements, but they are also in the same time point. In the case of the first, he will opt for a maximum extension, which is just below that of the Slovenian (super maximum). He opposes 168 million, which, however, could be more if an increase clause is included subject to entry into the All NBA quintets during the next season, as Bobby Marks (ESPN) points out. Huerter, for his part, will not aspire to such heights, but, after his pungent performances in the final phase, he could demand a generous extension. In the seventh game against Philadelphia he dressed as a superstar, with 27 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists with 55.6% from the field and 50% from the triple. He will make it count and Atlanta will have to assess how far he decides to go with him.

But it is not the big question. This is placed on John Collins. The power forward, before starting the season, rejected the same extension that Young and Heurter now (with their respective conditions) will have on the table. In doing so, you will become a restricted free agent. Schlenk hopes to have him for the next campaign: “He made the decision to go to restricted free agency last fall and many times that can affect a player; but I think he was not playing for his numbers, he was playing for the team to win,” he said after consummating the elimination of the team. Its renewal could exceed 100 million for the next four or five years. Added to that of Huerter and Young, it would lead the franchise to be placed in the luxury tax in the 2022-23 season, something unprecedented with Schlenk at the controls, as Marks himself collects.

And there is more. Hunter and Reddish will enter the famous rookie third course next season. This year, injuries deprived the former of showing his full potential; one that, in moments on the floor, exploded considerably. He has only been able to play 23 games, in which he has averaged 15 points and 4.8 rebounds, but he has left the feeling of being one of Young’s most reliable squires. In the case of Reddish, the situation has been similar. Only 26 games, but with a significant farewell: his 21 points in the sixth game against the Bucks. Discerning and hitting the bets, in the direction of the important amounts of money, will be vital for the franchise in the coming years. As the first platform, with Collins on the urgent agenda, but with much more. Clint Capela, another of the great props, with a guaranteed contract until 2022-23It could also sign a three-year extension for just over $ 70 million before mid-October. Steps to follow, among a network of decisions, that must be made compatible with the arrival of pieces that allow increasing the speed of the flapping. Enough to break a ceiling that, until now, was unknown. Now that it is in sight, you don’t want to lose sight of it.