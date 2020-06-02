The popular Mexican actor and comedian Héctor Suárez died on Tuesday at the age of 81, his family confirmed in a statement.

“With deep pain we want to share with you the death of Héctor Suárez Hernández,” said the document released this Tuesday by his son, also actor Héctor Suárez Gomís.

Although the cause of his death was not specified, it was known that Suárez, born in Mexico City, had suffered cancer in the bladder last year, which he had overcome.

“For us, the father, the grandfather, the brother, the husband, and not the public figure who deserves all the recognition of the artistic family and the media, are leaving,” continued the message in which the family asked for respect at the moment. mourning they are going through.

Minutes later, the Minister of Culture, Alejandra Frausto, posted on Twitter: “I very much regret the death of Héctor Suárez. My condolences to his children, grandchildren and friends. Rest in peace.”

Suárez began his career in theater in the 1960s and began his career in cinema with the movie “El asalto” in 1965.

Films such as “Bachelorette party”, “The six-liter woman”, “The Zacatecas march”, “Mexican mischief” and “National mechanics” are part of his wide repertoire.

But perhaps his greatest fame came from television, where he stood out as a comedian and was characterized by his spontaneous style, his dark humor and his social denunciation, which escaped the censorship that existed at the time.

Programs like “What’s wrong with us?” They gave her great fame, as well as the creation of characters like Doña Zoyla, a dominant and manipulative mother.

As an actor, he also stood out in soap operas such as “A second chance”, “Velo de novia” and “Gotita de amor”.

In 2013, the comedian reported that he and his family received death threats for carrying out political satire against then-President Enrique Peña Nieto (2012-2018) after making a ‘sketch’ where he asked the president “in the most attentive manner” to give up.

The complaint was made in an interview with the renowned journalist Carmen Aristegui in which she recounted various acts of intimidation suffered. He also reported it to the Office of the Attorney General of the Republic (PGR, Prosecutor’s Office).

The actor is survived by his widow, Zara Calderón, and his children Héctor, Julieta, Rodrigo and Isabella, as well as three grandchildren.