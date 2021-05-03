Obi-Wan’s set images tease a return to Tatooine

Although the main photography of the series “Obi-Wan Kenobi” As such it has not started, or that is what Ewan McGregor said recently, images of those other works that are being done on the set continue to arrive.

New photos from the set of the Obi-Wan Kenobi series add fuel to the fire that the series will take place to some extent on Tatooine.

The guys from Bespin Bulletin, who specialize in this Star Wars leaks, have published four new images on their Instagram that would be the filming set of the Star Wars series in which great architecture can be seen in a very color tone. own the Mos Eisley spaceport. The Instagram post shows several work-in-progress sets that appear to be Tatooine-style building exteriors.

These set photos match previous reports and videos indicating that the Kenobi series will take place on the planet Tatooine. Recall that Luke Skywalker, who first appeared in “Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope”, was raised near Mos Eisley by the Lars family after being brought there by Obi-Wan after the events of “Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith ”. In addition, it has been confirmed that Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse reprise their roles as Owen and Beru Lars that they already played in “Episode II: Attack of the Clones” and “Episode III: Revenge of the Sith.” Hayden Christiansen also returns as Darth Vader / Anakin Skywalker.

Although the exact details of Obi-Wan Kenobi’s story remain a secret, we do know that we will see Kenobi on Tatooine as he protects and watches Luke Skywalker, keeping the future Jedi safe until he reveals himself to guide the boy, as it was seen in ‘A new hope’.

This time of Obi-Wan’s exile on Tatooine after Order 66, within the new continuity of stories after Disney’s purchase of the Star Wars universe, has been briefly touched on in the comics and in the animated series “Star Wars Rebels.” The episode “Twin Suns” shows (SPOILER: select the text to view it) Darth Maul chasing and tracking Obi-Wan to get revenge for their previous encounters (END SPOILER).

This Obi-Wan Kenobi series will be the fourth Star Wars series to come to Disney +. After “The Mandalorian”, which is already in the works in its third season, there is a spinoff series of “The Mandalorian” titled “The Book of Boba Fett”, the prequel to the movie “Rogue One” titled “Andor”. an Ahsoka Tano series starring Rosario Dawson, the anime series “Visions” and the highly anticipated “The Bad Batch,” which will premiere tomorrow, Star Wars Day.

“Obi-Wan Kenobi” stars Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen, Joel Edgerton, Moses Ingram, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr, Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie. It will be directed by Deborah Chow. The series premiere date has not been confirmed but it is expected in 2022.