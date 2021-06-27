Obi-Wan would have a great duel against an Inquisitor in his Disney + series

Rumors have been around for a long time that place the Inquisitors in the series “Obi-Wan Kenobi” preparing for the Disney + platform. All this also comes as a result of confirming the participation of actor Hayden Christensen in the series, who will reprise his role in the franchise as Anakin Skywalker / Darth Vader. In fact, there was a rumor recently that Lucasfilm was developing a series focused on the Inquisitors and that it would serve as a continuation of what we will see in this series about the Jedi master.

The new rumor about the Star Wars series suggests that apparently, Darth Vader will send the Inquisitors, dark side Force users trained to hunt down Jedi who escaped Order 66, against Obi-Wan Kenobi. It is pointed out that Obi-Wan Kenobi will have a lightsaber confrontation with at least one of the Inquisitors..

This information comes from the Making Star Wars medium, from where they state that at least one Inquisitor will appear in an episode of the series to have a duel against Obi-Wan. This is what they say from the middle:

In the series, Obi-Wan will fight with at least one inquisitor, ”the rumor goes. The lightsabers will collide and we will see Kenobi face off with The Inquisitor in at least one episode of the limited series. Will this vein unfold over many episodes or will it only occur in a single story? That I don’t know for sure at this point and it would be conjecture of me to state anything else. But trust me, empirically, the Imperial Inquisition is coming for old Ben.

Recall that actor Ewan McGregor himself has advanced that he has had training sessions for the series and there has been talk in the past that there will be lightsaber duels. Likewise, actress Moses Ingram has suggested that she will use a lightsaber in the series, which could indicate that she will play an Inquisitor.

The Inquisitors first appeared in the animated series “Star Wars Rebels.” Vader supervised the group, led by the Grand Inquisitor. Other Inquisitors had numbered titles, referring to them as brothers.

The Grand Inquisitor, the Fifth Brother, the Seventh Sister, and the Eighth Brother appeared in “Star Wars Rebels.” The Second Sister and the Ninth Sister appeared in the video game “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.” It is unclear how many Inquisitors there were during the Empire’s reign, but canon sources suggest there are at least 12. The Inquisitors have also appeared in recent Star Wars comics dedicated to Darth Vader.

The most likely reason the Inquisitors would appear in the series in “Obi-Wan Kenobi” is that Darth Vader sent them to get rid of their old master.

The series is currently being shot and does not have a release date yet, but it may reach the Disney + platform in 2022. The series would have a total of six episodes of one hour each.

Via information | Making Star Wars