Fans of a galaxy far, far away are still waiting for the live-action series from one of the most popular Jedi masters, but the lack of information regarding production has led to a fan trailer for ‘Kenobi: A Star Wars. Story ‘.

The fact that Disney has decided to develop an Obi-Wan Kenobi-based show after going to Tatooine in exile is not surprising in itself.

After all, fans have been calling for years for Ewan McGregor to be the wise Jedi master again, and it was even one of the films that were considered to be developed as spin-offs.

But even now, it seems that the producers have a hard time understanding the details of the plot, as the show is going through a little development hell right now.

Still, the actor has assured that the work continues in his independent series, not to mention that several reports suggest that some familiar faces may also make an appearance in this production.

This fan trailer of ‘Kenobi: A Star Wars Story’ focuses on Obi-Wan Kenobi’s traumatic experience in the final days of Clone Wars which were followed by the fall of the Jedi Order and the Galactic Republic.

Piece by piece, old Ben loses his life, culminating in a duel with someone who was like a brother to him, a whole recipe for PTSD and recurring nightmares.

The video features the return of several familiar characters, including old Darth Maul and Grand Moff Tarkin, whose last appearance was via CGI rendering in ‘Rogue One’.

We still don’t know what production will focus on, but it will certainly fill the gap between ‘Revenge of the Sith’ and ‘Return of the Jedi’, in regards to Obi-Wan Kenobi’s character.

Rumors indicate that Lucasfilm wants to bring back a character from ‘Legends’ to serve as support; a Jedi who survived Order 66 and the hunt for the Empire.