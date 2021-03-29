Obi-Wan series announces full cast and production start date

After the resounding success that The Mandalorian has been – 90% for Disney and specifically for its streaming platform, the company has seen a gold mine in more television productions derived from the Star Wars franchise, so it is expected that the next series focused on the character of Obi-Wan will be extremely successful.

In this way, after months without having news about this production, the entire cast has now been announced, after the leading roles of Ewan McGregor (Doctor Sleep – 79%, Christopher Robin: An Unforgettable Reunion – 66 %), as the main Jedi Master, and Hayden Christensen (The Last Shot – 5%, 90 Minutes in Heaven – 24%), as Darth Vader.

In addition to those already mentioned, Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie join. Likewise, it has been revealed that filming will begin in April, so we will surely have a release date very soon (via ComicBook).

The series will be named after Obi-Wan Kenobi and will continue the story of “Old Ben”, alias used by the Jedi during the era of the Galactic Empire, and takes place 10 years after Obi-Wan’s dramatic duel with his former Padawan Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith – 79%.

On the other hand, it is already known that Deborah Chow (Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian – 100%), who directed two episodes of The Mandalorian, will direct this new Star Wars series and that the same technology will be used as for the successful series starring Pedro Pascal (Superheroes – 65%, Wonder Woman 1984 – 76%).

Before this new information was released, details about Obi-Wan Kenobi they were very rare. In fact, McGregor himself had commented that everything was uncertain and that every week a new report came out about the start of production:

We will start doing it in late spring and we will shoot it here in Los Angeles and no, it’s a lot of fun, every week, there’s a new report. My dad was sending me links, saying, ‘I thought you were filming it in Los Angeles’ because there’s another tabloid that says we’re filming it in a strange city somewhere. So we were supposed to do it in Boston and then we’re destined to do it, no, it wasn’t Boston, it was Boston, England. But we are not doing it. We’re filming it in Los Angeles … We’re filming it the same way The Mandalorian series was shot. We are using some of that technology. I really liked it and I liked its format. I liked the western nature, it is an old-fashioned western television. It is brilliant.

Kathleen kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, Ewan McGregor and writer Joby Harold are executive producers of the series. In addition to Obi-Wan Kenobi, the company prepares other series about the Star Wars universe for Disney Plus: Ahsoka Tano, The Book of Boba Fett, Rangers of the New Republic, Andor and The Acolyte, so fans of the franchise can rest assured that there is still much to see.

