Obi-Wan series announces full cast and production start date – Tomatazos

After the resounding success that The Mandalorian has been – 90% for Disney and specifically for its streaming platform, the company has seen a gold mine in more television productions derived from the Star Wars franchise, so it is expected that the next series focused on the character of Obi-Wan will be extremely successful.

It may interest you: Subscribe here to Disney Plus

In this way, after months without hearing about this production, the entire cast has now been announced, after the leading roles of Ewan McGregor, as the main Jedi master, and Hayden Christensen, as Darth Vader, were announced.

In addition to those already mentioned, Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie join. Likewise, it has been revealed that filming will begin in April, so we will surely have a release date very soon (via ComicBook).