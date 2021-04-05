Obi-Wan Kenobi: Video of the filming set for the series is revealed – Tomatazos

After the ups and downs that Lucasfilm and Disney experienced with the latest films developed within the Star Wars universe such as the Star Wars: The Force Awakens trilogy – 92% and some spin-offs like Rogue One: A Star Wars Story – 85% and Han Solo: A Star Wars Story – 56%, the duo of companies hit a gold mine when they made The Mandalorian series – 90%, first streamed on Netflix, moving for the second season to Disney Plus.

Thanks to the success obtained with the series starring Pedro Pascal, the executives decided to make more stories with new characters and others who are already classics within their cinematographic universe, such as Obi-Wan Kenobi, who was first introduced by Alec Guinness in Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope – 93% and later by Ewan McGregor in a younger version for Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace – 55%.

The series about the Jedi master will take place ten years after the confrontation between himself and who would have been his Padawan, Anakin Skywalker. What has generated the most anticipation is that both characters will be played again by McGregor and Hayden Christensen, which will mean a look at the transition from young Skywalker to the feared Darth Vader. Although the series begins its main filming in late April, the set is under construction and has already been shown to the public.

A few days after the main cast was confirmed, a TikTok user showed a video of the set viewed from inside, highlighting Tatooine’s already popular architecture and vibe from the outside. It seems clear that the work is being done right now as there are still several tools exposed, but the video that you will see below will take you back in time.

Hi, this is Kenobi’s current set right now.

HELLO IS THIS THE ACTUAL KENOBI SET THIS TIME – lauren (@ewanskenobii) April 4, 2021

In addition to the protagonist of Trainspotting: Limitless – 89% and Christensen the production has confirmed in the cast Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie, having Deborah Chow as a director, who directed two episodes of The MandalorianIn addition, Joby Harold is the one who has been working with the script, himself who has worked as co-writer of the next film of The Flash.

Finally, the protagonist of the series reported a few days ago that the program will be made with the same technology that was used to film the story about the Mandalorian: the StageCraft, a new filming technique in which the set is surrounded by a screen in the one projected on the stages where a particular scene takes place, which has been quite revolutionary in visual entertainment.

We’re filming it the same way The Mandalorian series was shot. We are using some of that technology. I really liked it and I liked its format. I liked the western nature, it is an old-fashioned western television. It is brilliant.

Obi-Wan Kenobi It is not the only series that Disney and Lucasfilm are preparing, as they are also on the way The Book of Boba Feet, Ahsoka Tano, Rangers of the New Republic, Andor and The Acolyte.