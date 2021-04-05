Obi-Wan Kenobi series first set video shows Tatootine

Work in the series “Obi-Wan Kenobi” Disney + has already started. Moreover, last week the main cast of the series was officially announced, and it was advanced that filming would begin “soon”. Now comes a filtered video of that filming set that allows us to see what we already knew was going to be the main location for the series, the planet tatooine.

A recent video posted on TikTok gives us a first-hand look at the surface of Tatooine for the Jedi Master series. “HELLO IS THIS THE REAL KENOBI SET THIS TIME?” Wrote Twitter user @ewanskenobii who uploaded the video of TikTok user @ayalatvjr to Twitter again. The video shows them passing a series of buildings and houses on Tatooine surrounded by construction equipment, all set to the mythical theme of the Mos Eisley Cantina. In addition, he wrote “Hello there… more of this coming soon…”, pointing out that we will see more material soon.

The official cast so far announced includes, in addition to Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen, who return as Obi-Wan and Darth Vader, Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse, who are assumed to reprise their roles as Owen and Beru Lars from “Episode II: The attack of the clones “, whom Anakin Skywalker met when he returned to Tatooine in search of his mother and whom we saw in” Episode III: Revenge of the Sith “when Obi-Wan entrusts them to take care of Luke Skywalker. Then we also have Moses Ingram, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr, Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie.

Although the details of Obi-Wan Kenobi’s plot are unknown, the series will follow Kenobi on Tatooine as he watches over young Luke Skywalker until their eventual encounter in “A New Hope.” This period in the character’s life has been briefly explored in the comics and in the “Star Wars: Rebels” episode titled “Twin Suns,” in which Darth Maul used Ezra Bridger to inadvertently track Obi-Wan’s planetary location. and get your revenge. Guessing his purpose for being on Tatooine, Obi-Wan quickly defeated Maul in a short lightsaber duel, then confirmed that the boy he was watching was the Chosen One before Maul succumbed to his injuries.

Directed by Deborah Chow, the series has no release date yet.

The story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of ‘Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith’, where Kenobi faced his greatest defeat, the fall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.