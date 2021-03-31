‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ revisits two veterans of the ‘Star Wars’ saga: Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’, the second live action series of ‘Star Wars’ that we will see on Disney +, just confirmed his entire cast, a team with Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen at the helm, which will be in charge of giving life to this galactic miniseries whose filming begins next April. Beyond the spectacular cast, the announcement about the start of its production and some details of the creative leadership, little is known about this project that has only guided us by placing us in a time bracket.

Specifically on the official website of the saga they emphasize that The story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of ‘Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith’, closing of the prequel trilogy in which Obi-Wan had to face his greatest defeat: the fall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who after a spectacular and more than hot battle in front of his master, he ends up becoming the evil Sith Lord, Darth Vader. Adding fuel to the tragedy, Padmé dies giving birth to their children, Luke and Leia, two little ones that Obi-Wan hides in opposite corners of the galaxy in the hope that his father, the newly released Vader, won’t find them.

And that’s how we got to the scene that takes up some young Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru, two characters we already met in the original trilogy by the hand of Phil Brown and Shelagh Fraser, who returned as members of Shmi’s family to end up becoming adoptive parents to one of the Skywalker babies. Obi-Wan placed Luke in charge of this couple at the end of Episode III, leaving the future of this mainstay of history in the hands of the characters played in this case by Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse, Returning actors for McGregor-led series.

In the distance

As far as we know from the movies, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Jedi Master played by McGregor, ends up becoming the greatest hermit on Tatooine, keeping an eye on Luke from a distance. The objective of that presence so “absent” in the life of the young Skywalker was none other than to keep him safe, trying to hide his identity to avoid falling into the clutches of Vader and the Empire. It is for this reason that the interactions between Obi-Wan and the Lars family should not be too extensive.

But, it is also true that eIn the diaries of this character that have been read thanks to Marvel, they list all the ways in which this reference from the Light Side helped protect Luke of the dangers of the desert planet in which he had grown up. Of course, that Edgerton and Piesse return does not give us details of the plot, before which many already rumored the possible incorporation of an adolescent Luke; so his return could be structured in the form of a flashback or as a branch of history that does not have to be “glued” to Obi-Wan’s misadventures.