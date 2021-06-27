Obi-Wan Kenobi: One of the most important villains of the animated series could now appear in live-action

After the obvious success of The Mandalorian – 90%, Lucasfilm and Disney have several original series on their doorstep that have raised the expectations of fans in an important way. Although the Jon Favreau series brought a new character, it also gave rise to some others that were exciting for many, such as Luke Skywalker, played by Mark Hamill himself. But in addition to bringing back the most iconic character of the saga, it also gave rise to those who had only had a presence in the programs or animated films.

The second season let us see a live-action version of Ahsoka Tano with the face of Rosario Dawson, and Bo-Katan Kryze of Katee Sackhoff. Among the new projects that are on the table, priority is now being given to those that will star characters who were fundamental in different stages of the saga, such as Boba Fett, who will return with The Book of Boba Fett, Andor, starring Diego Luna, and Obi-Wan Kenobi, which will be played by Ewan McGregor as in the second trilogy started with Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace – 55%.

So far not much is known about the plot, only that it takes place ten years after what happened in Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith – 79%, a quite complicated stage for the Jedi, especially due to the presence of the hunters known as the Inquisition. For this reason the protagonist must hide, and surely, there will be many moments of persecution and struggle, without forgetting that the presence of Hayden Christensen is confirmed.

As well as The Mandalorian It was the ideal setting to bring to life the most popular characters in animated productions, rumors have arisen about something similar in this new series. According to what is reported in Making Star Wars, the aforementioned group of inquisitors could be the ones who will show Obi-Wan’s luck, it has even been said that he will have important fight scenes with them.

Although this information has not yet been confirmed, it would make sense to see them here for what is known about them through some series and comics that are set just around this time. Although in the original source only the Inquisitors are mentioned in general, it is presumed that there is one in particular with whom the protagonist has several confrontations, so it would be easy to wait for the Grand Inquisitor for the burden that his status has, such as it was Moff Gideon for Din Djarin.

The question that arises now is who could play this villain? Since in the animated version who has given voice to him is Jason Isaacs (Harry Potter, The Death of Stalin – 96%, The Sinister Cure – 42%), it could have the same fate as Katee sackhoff, who voiced Bo-Katan and was chosen to bring him to life in live-action.

It is worth mentioning that Isaacs himself has been positive about the possibility of putting himself in his character’s shoes when the studio asks him to do so, and this would be the ideal moment. The simple return of McGregor and Hayden Christensen It is exciting for fans of the franchise, but the series will undoubtedly be full of surprises.