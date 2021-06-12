‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’: Liam Neeson confirms that he will not return as Qui-Gon Jinn

“They don’t have enough money”, that’s how forceful Liam Neeson was when asked if he would return to the Star Wars universe as Qui-Gon Jinn. The actor is in full promotion of his latest film, ‘The Ice Road’, and went to the Jimmy Kimmel program where the presenter wanted to know if we would see him again in one of the many series that Disney + has in development about George’s universe Luke. Neeson joked that he had heard that Ewan McGregor was going to do one, but that he had “not been called.”

Neeson played Qui-Gon Jinn, McGregor’s Obi-Wan Jedi Master, in ‘Episode I – The Phantom Menace’. Shis character died at the hands of Darth Maul, but in several installments of ‘Star Wars’ the ghosts of characters who had died have appeared, leaving the door open for a possible return of Neeson or any other Jedi joined the Force. And even though he says he’s not coming back, Kimmel pointed out that such a good actor “could easily be lying.”

If only.

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ does not have a release date but is in full production and those who do return, in addition to McGregor as the protagonist, are Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader and Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Pieese as Luke’s adoptive parents.

And if not ‘Star Wars’, what?

What is clear is that Neeson has no shortage of projects on his agenda and in addition to ‘The Ice Road’ he has pending release the action tapes ‘Blacklight’ and ‘Memory’ and the thrillers ‘Retribution’ in pre-production phase , ‘Marlowe’ and ‘Charlie Johnson in the Flames’. His last title released in the United States, ‘The protector’, became his premiere in the highest grossing indie film of the moment and he presented himself in the cinemas of New York to welcome all those spectators who were encouraged to attend after the reopening.