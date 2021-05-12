Obi-Wan Kenobi is already filming!

In the absence of months for its launch, Ewan McGregor confirmed that the Obi-Wan Kenobi series is already in recordings.

Against the clock! 2021 goes little by little and already the Disney + blockbusters for the coming year are in the process of realization. Thus, the next titles in the universe of Star wars they are already in filming. This is the case of Andor, of which a lot has been seen, and Obi-Wan, you just confirmed your start of recordings.

The news was given directly by Ewan McGregor, protagonist of the project, who participated in Jimmy Kimmel Live Show. During the interview, the actor reported the progress on the set, but also the host tried, at any cost, to get spoilers for the series.

However, the host’s intentions were thwarted by the celebrity, who remained reluctant to reveal more details of the franchise.

Will they fire him if he talks too much ?: “I don’t think they can fire me, no,” replied the interpreter. “But they wouldn’t be happy with me at all. Neither does anyone else. It would be a shame to spoil it, that’s the thing about all these revelations, it just spoils it for the fans. “

Despite McGregor’s strong denial, he did release a comment more than shocking and encouraging to the audience. “I was able to perform a very special scene on May 4 (Star wars day) with someone very special in my life, and that’s all I can tell you about it. “

Will it be Liam Neeson? The truth is that this confirms a great cameo for the show, which will be launched in 2022 on the aforementioned streaming platform.

“I have to say that I’m having a really great time. Everything is still there. It feels good. There are some great scripts and great people to work with, and it’s great. I’m having fun, ”the actor commented with melancholy and excitement about the production.