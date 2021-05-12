‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’: Ewan McGregor tells that he has shot a very “special” scene for the series

The madness of secrecy that surrounds most of the successful sagas of the current audiovisual paradigm, has the actors who are part of them in a tremendously uncomfortable point. Now what is taken is to say absolutely nothing to protect as much as possible to the series or film in question, despite which, these productions that generate so much expectation continue to inspire countless headlines. The case of Ewan McGregor’s recent interview with Jimmy Kimmel Live is the perfect example. And it is that the interpreter has only made it really clear that he cannot say anything, despite which … Here we are.

Obi-Wan? pic.twitter.com/if2MqG6V6T ? Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) May 11, 2021

McGregor, who was lending himself to this interview from one of the rooms of the studio in which he is filming ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’, the next series in galactic real action, he reacted with laughter to the request of the aforementioned journalist, who upon learning of the location, asked him to pick up the computer and take him on a tour. “What would happen if you did that? They can’t fire you!” Jimmy added with a laugh, stressing that being the star of this Lucasfilm project, said danger is out of the question. “But they would not be happy with me at all,” replied the actor, highlighting that the brief meeting was not going to reveal practically anything of his return to ‘Star Wars’.

Despite this secrecy, McGregor revealed that on May 4, the date on which this saga created by George Lucas is celebrated, was able to shoot a very “special” scene. “Yes, I was able to shoot a very special scene on May 4 with someone also very special in my life. That’s all I can tell you about it, but It was a great moment“. Beyond said moment that seems to have made the interpreter very excited, McGregor added another small hint of what is to come:”[volver a verme caracterizado como Obi-Wan] it was great. It made me feel really good. I have to say, I’m having a really good time. The outfit is probably a little different than you might expect, but getting back to the role is great. He’s still a layered character and there are great scripts and great people to work with. It is great. I’m having a great time. “

The Return of Uncle Owen

For his part, Joel Edgerton, that he already played Uncle Owen in the ‘Star Wars’ prequel trilogy, is also having to face the daunting task of answering journalists’ questions without revealing anything about ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’. For this reason, when asked in the middle of promoting Barry Jenkins’ miniseries’ The Underground Railroad ‘, Edgerton has embraced his more cryptic side while showing his enthusiasm before the return of Luke Skywalker’s uncle to the saga. “Well, if you give me two seconds, I’m going to turn them into four“, affirmed this actor.