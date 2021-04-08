‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’: Ewan McGregor has already grown a beard to become the Jedi master again

The ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ miniseries will begin filming very soon and Ewan McGregor is already preparing. The actor will once again take on the role of the Jedi master he played in the three ‘Star Wars’ prequels for the next Disney + series. And for this, he has already grown the beard that characterizes Obi-Wan, as we can see in the post he has uploaded to the Instagram account Bungbox.McGregor needs to characterize himself in the same way that he last left his character more than 15 years ago in ‘Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith.’, and it is ready despite the years that have passed since then. The date of the start of filming has not been announced yet, but this is a good advance for it to do so imminently.

Although there is no official confirmation yet from Disney or Lucasfilm, the signs are clear. To this must be added what the actor himself told fans in early 2021: “We’ll start doing it in late spring, and I think we’re going to shoot it here in Los Angeles.“He said. Therefore, you have to start counting the days remaining to finally see the long-awaited first images of the shoot. This is one of the projects that aroused the greatest expectations when it was announced by the president of Lucasfilm , Kathleen Kennedy, during Disney Investor Day.

He officially confirmed a miniseries focused on Anakin Skywalker’s teacher, which will take us to some point in history between episodes III and IV, coinciding with the time of Obi-Wan Kenobi’s exile on Tatooine. In addition to McGregor’s return to his role, Hayden Christensen’s return to the saga as Anakin Skywalker / Darth Vader was also announced.. The project will be directed by Deborah Chow, who will lead a cast that has just been formed by Joel Edgerton, Moses Ingram, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Salfdie.

Will Qui-Gon Jinn also return?

Still awaiting the possible return of Liam Neeson to the character of Qui-Gon Jinn. Neeson played the Jedi master of Kenobi and Skywalker in ‘Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace’ and since the project was announced, there has always been rumors about his possible return, even in the form of a force ghost. In addition, Liam Neeson himself was asked in his day about this possibility: “I’m going to be honest with you: I haven’t heard it at all,” he replied. But when asked if his interest in returning to the universe and his character was real, he had no qualms about confessing that it was true: “Sure, I would like to, yes,” he said..

We will inform you of the news and new developments that are coming from this project that its release date has not been announced yet on Disney +.