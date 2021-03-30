‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ confirms its full cast and when filming begins

Indira Varma (‘Game of Thrones’) sounded like a possible incorporation, and the return of Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen was already highly celebrated by fans who can now discover the full cast whom we will see in the next live-action series of ‘Star Wars’: ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’.

Disney + itself has confirmed it by launching this image in which we can see Varma, McGregor, Christensen and the rest of the actors who are part of this fiction whose filming would begin very soon. A) Yes Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie join one of the next projects that Lucasfilm is preparing for the Disney streaming platform, a proposal that McGregor has recently launched to give some detail to clear rumors. And it is that the new of ‘Star Wars’ always has both media and fans revolutionized, hence the comments do not stop happening around signings, filming plans etc. For this reason, the interpreter in charge of resuming his role as a Jedi master after joining the franchise in the prequel trilogy, wanted to clear up doubts.

“We will begin filming in late spring and filming will be here in Los Angeles. and no, it’s very funny, every week, there is a new rumor, “answered McGregor, echoing the constant flow of information of doubtful veracity.” My father was sending me links, like ‘I thought you were going to shoot in Los Angeles’, because there is another tabloid that states that we are going to shoot in a strange little town I don’t-know-where. Then we were supposed to be working in Boston and it turns out, no, it wasn’t Boston, it was Boston, UK. But not really. We are going to shoot in Los Angeles (United States) “.

Heating up motors

McGregor was talking about a spring start to shoot, now thanks to starwars.com we already know in which month the production of ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ starts. And it is that the official website of this universe created by George Lucas has announced that this series will begin filming in April, recalling in passing the fundamental details of the project: that it is directed by Deborah Chow, a filmmaker who was behind the cameras of two episodes of the first season of ‘The Mandalorian’, that the story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of ‘Revenge of the Sith’, and that this miniseries to which Christensen returns as Darth Vader, is produced by McGregor himself, Chow, Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan and screenwriter Joby Harold.