Obi-Wan: Ewan McGregor previews a special scene for the series – Tomatazos

It’s been years since we saw Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi, but that will be fixed very soon with the new series of the Star Wars character. Although there is still a while to see the Disney Plus show, the actor is currently filming the show and said that he just did a very special scene with a person who means a lot to him, which he has done nothing but arouse interest in what he was referring to.

In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Ewan McGregor He revealed that he is filming the Obi-Wan series, but that last May 4, Star Wars Day, was a special occasion because that day he had to do a scene with someone whom he holds dear. Obviously he did not give many details because he has to be careful with everything he reveals about the expected production. These were his words when asked if they celebrated on that holiday:

Yes, we had the opportunity to do a very special scene on May 4 with someone very special in my life, but that’s all I can tell you. It was great. Not [no me han visto en pantalla con esa persona antes]. No not necessarily [es una persona que sea parte de mi familia].

And just as it happened with WandaVision – 95%, now we are promised a special scene with a mysterious figure for the Obi-Wan series. Who could that character be? The few clues that the actor offers can give rise to several figures in the saga. Although his answer is tricky, given that he has to be a special person for him, but we have not seen him on screen before, it will be the duty of the wisest fans to speculate on his identity.

Interestingly, McGregor seems to deviate when Kimmel asks about Darth Vader, even though it has already been confirmed that the character played by Hayden Christensen will appear on the show. Could it be then that this is the character he referred to? The two actors must have certainly formed a close relationship when they filmed the prequels and technically we never saw Vader with Obi-Wan, so maybe it could be him. After all, it would be a great occasion to shoot the reunion between the two on Star Wars Day.

In case you are not aware, Obi-Wan Kenobi will be set ten years after the events of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith – 79%. The show is directed by Deborah Chow, director of some episodes of The Mandalorian – 91% and will be shot using the virtual reality technology that was also used in that series, which has led to McGregor (Trainspotting: No Limits – 89%, Love in Red – 76%, Doctor Sleep – 79%) to say that it will look much more real than the prequels of the saga.

We only have to wait to see what surprises it will bring us Obi-Wan Kenobi throughout its six episodes and if there will be room for more about what happened to that Jedi master after the rise of the Empire. The producer Kathleen kennedyLucasfilm president said the show will provide the “rematch of the century” between him and Vader, so there’s no reason not to be excited to see it.

