The independent study Error 404 Game Studios and the publisher Blowfish Studios, the latter known for participating in the publication of numerous titles such as Whipseey and the Lost Atlas or Gunscape, have joined forces to launch the first work of the aforementioned developer on various platforms, such as the Joy-Con console. Is about Obey Me, a kind of Brawler and almost beat’Em three-dimensional themed of the most infernal, which is scheduled to land in the Nintendo Switch eShop sometime this year, pulling towards the last semester at least. At least, to liven up the wait, we have the trailer that the developer has presented, showing a bit of what awaits us in her game:

Obey Me is a frantic 3D fighting game that revolves around a couple of misfits demons facing hordes of mutants, hideous devils, and angelic gadgets alike.

In a time similar to ours, Heaven and Hell face an eternal conflict in which human souls are at stake. Vanessa Held, a humble soul hunter, and her cerberus, Monty, could have the fate of war in their hands.

Embark on an adventure in a city full of dangers, making your way through hordes of enemies with cuts, kicks and bites to consume their souls and unlock new combos, abilities and transformations.

Main features:

Enjoy an immersive story with unique and mysterious characters, which you can play alone or with a friend in the local cooperative mode.Fight alongside your canine companion Monty to combine your attacks and crush anyone who dares to stand in the way on your way.Get and master different weapons, each with attacks and special abilities, and take advantage of your enemies.Reap the souls of fallen enemies and use them to upgrade your weapons and Monty’s transformations to make them even more lethal. Explore the ruined city for secrets to learn more about the world of Obey Me and increase your survival options.