Obesity, the other epidemic in the United States: it’s not just how much you eat, but what foods you choose

While it is true that after more than a year of pandemic, Covid-19 cases are declining considerably in the United States, there are other issues worth mentioning. Ultimately it is no secret to say that Americans are facing a different pandemic that shows no sign of giving way: the obesity. Today more Americans than ever qualify clinically as obese, 42% of the population to be more precise. Without a doubt, it is quite a high and alarming number.

The truth is that obesity is an urgent health problem, it significantly increases the risk of serious diseases such as heart disease, diabetes, cancer, depression and dementia. The first is the first What is obesity? To determine if someone is obese, experts rely on a primary concept called the body mass index (BMI). It is a measurement that analyzes a person’s body fat and is based on height and weight. Therefore it is a measure that gives enough clarity in the diagnosis: a normal range is 18 to 25, a BMI greater than 25 is considered overweight and when it is greater than 30, it is classified as obesity and the risk of developing other health problems is considerably increased.

Although obesity is a complex issue, it is associated with various factors such as genetic, behavioral and sociocultural. It is a fact that most people who tend to be overweight consume more calories than they expend. According to statements by JoAnn Manson, professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and head of preventive medicine at Brigham, obesity is directly related to the quality of the diet and a series of habits that people tend to adopt over time. A good example could be the regular consumption of unhealthy snacks.

The truth is that not all calories are the same and it is important to start from there to understand the problem more fully. It is known that the consumption of processed foods is one of the main enemies of health and body weight, such that these foods include simple carbohydrates, sweets, desserts, industrial pastries, packaged snacks and many food alternatives fast: they are not satisfactory and their effects are to stimulate the body to eat more and continue eating.

Therefore, following a diet rich in processed foods such as potato chips, cookies, and prepared dinners is the key to increasing blood sugar levels and with it insulin rises and collapses. This is the cycle that maintains the constant feeling of hunger, leads us to overeat and thereby increases the risk of gradually becoming obese.

The truth is that things have changed over time, especially with regard to calories. For more context: The term calorie is the name of various units of energy based on the specific thermal capacity of water and is used to express the energy power of food. A few decades ago the source of the calories did not matter much, today we know that not all calories are the same or make you fat. It is time to have a different vision and stop trying to keep counting calories to lose weight or to avoid gaining weight. Finally, just as there are differences between some foods and others, it is the same with people and their metabolism.

From the moment a food enters the mouth, the body is expending energy to digest it; therefore, the simple act of chewing food or producing gastric juices requires energy expenditure. The truth is that there are some food groups that the body takes more effort to digest, such is the case of proteins compared to carbohydrates or fats. A clear example: 500 ml of sugary soda provides 250 kcal, the same contribution found in 100 grams of whole wheat bread. However, the body does not assimilate the sugar it gets from bread as easily as it does from soda. The reason? The sugar in soda requires almost no digestion to be converted into energy (fast-absorbing carbohydrates), while bread is obtained after a slower and more laborious digestion process (slow-absorbing carbohydrates), which makes end we “fatten” less. There is a good rule of thumb to understand it more clearly: the more processed a food is, the less we “spend” on digesting it and therefore “fattening” us more.

Based on the above, every day there are more experts and people interested in following an adequate diet to prevent obesity. Although it is worth mentioning that there are no magic formulas to lose weight, there are actions that together will make a difference. In principle, the key is to consume fewer calories, although it is true that there are numerous dietary guidelines focused on reducing caloric intake, currently the recommendation of nutritionists is to consume high-quality calories. And fortunately there is a style of eating that fits quite effectively into it: Mediterranean diet. It emphasizes the consumption of fruits, vegetables, legumes, seeds, fatty fish and olive oil, while it proposes a low consumption of red meat, processed meat and processed foods (which are usually high in calories and fat). Regarding sandwiches, it is time to say goodbye to processed foods such as sweets, granola bars, potato chips or salty snacks and try consuming nuts, natural yogurt, fruits and non-starchy vegetables.

Basing caloric intake on this type of food will not only be a success to lose weight and maintain it, is the secret to gain health and prevent all kinds of diseases. These staples are incredibly healthy, delicious, and satisfying, providing plenty of satiety without the need to deprive yourself or resort to the calorie counting of yesteryear. The reality is that there is no doubt about it: the quality of the diet is much more important than the amount of calories. A high-quality diet will almost automatically lead to better calorie control: the result will be increased consumption of satisfying, nutrient-dense foods. The results will be impressive, sustainable and you will notice magnificent benefits in physical, mental and emotional health.

–

It may interest you: