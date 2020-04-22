The most recent studies on the new Coronavirus (COVID-19), released last week in France and the United States, point out that obesity is present in more than half of hospitalized patients and also in those who need mechanical ventilation.

“For months, age and diseases such as diabetes and hypertension appeared as risk determining factors, but now studies conducted in the United States and France have found that obesity is the most important chronic factor and the greatest marker for worsening factors, especially in patients young people and patients who need respirators in hospitals “, informs the president of the Brazilian Society of Bariatric Surgery (SBCBM), Marcos Leão Vilas Bôas.

He recalls that SBCBM works to contain the obesity epidemic in Brazil. “Now, more than ever, we need more effective policies to combat obesity and the chronic diseases associated with it, Type 2 Diabetes, heart problems, hypertension and respiratory problems. Since these patients, once infected, run a greater risk of showing serious complications, compared to a healthy person “, added Villas Bôas.

UNITED STATES – According to data released by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of the United States Department of Health, released on April 8, obesity is the most common condition among patients with COVID-19 hospitalized between 18 and 65 years old. The COVID-NET report was carried out between March 1 and 30, the first month of surveillance in the United States, in 99 municipalities in 14 American states.

For approximately 180 hospitalized adults, 89.3% had other chronic diseases, the most common of which were hypertension (49.7%), obesity (48.3%), chronic lung disease (34.6%), diabetes mellitus (28 , 3%) and cardiovascular disease (27.8%). Among young people and adults hospitalized, aged between 18 and 49 years, 59% are obese. In the age group between 50 and 64 years, the number of obese in beds is 49%. Only among the elderly, aged 65 or over, obesity is overcome by cases in which patients have a clinical history of arterial hypertension.

Given these data, on April 13, the American CDC updated the list of comorbidities that are considered at risk in the face of the epidemic and included obesity among the factors. In the UK, since March 16, obesity is considered a risk factor.

Physicians at the NYU Langone health center in New York, meanwhile, carried out the largest study to date of US hospitalizations for COVID-19. Entitled “Factors associated with hospitalization and critical illness among 4,103 patients with COVID-19 disease in New York City”, published on April 11 on the prepress server medRx, the study found that obesity, which is an inflammatory disease , was the biggest decisive factor in hospitalizations, after age, which may indicate the role of hyperinflammatory reactions that occur in people with the disease. “The chronic condition with the strongest association with critical illnesses was obesity, with a substantially higher odds ratio than any cardiovascular or lung disease,” wrote lead author Christopher M. Petrilli of NYU Grossman School.

IN FRANCE STUDY POINTS HIGH RISK FOR OBESE

Another French study – published by the Lille Pasteur Institute, work by the University of Lille, the Department of Intensive Care and the Integrated Obesity Center in the French city of Lille – points out that obesity is associated with more serious cases of COVID-19, when it requires use of respirators.

According to the research, the severity of the disease increases according to the patient’s Body Mass Index (BMI). The result shows that, in general, 68.6% of patients with BMI above 30 and severe obesity required mechanical ventilation during hospitalization. The proportion of patients who required mechanical ventilation was higher in patients with a BMI> 35 kg / m2 (85.7%).

In this retrospective cohort study, they analyzed the relationship between clinical characteristics, including body mass index (BMI) and the need for invasive mechanical ventilation (IMV) in 124 consecutive patients admitted to intensive care by SARS-CoV-2, in a single French center.

BARIATRIC AND METABOLIC SURGERY

In contrast, patients who lost weight, including those who underwent bariatric and metabolic surgery are not considered to be at risk. According to the SBCBM, the care of bariatric patients should be the same as that of a normal person – except for patients with advanced age who, like the rest, must redouble their care. “The patient who has undergone the surgery has lost weight, reduced the associated diseases and is theoretically healthier. His breathing, physiological system and metabolism are better than if he were still with obesity. The benefits of bariatric surgery are important in coping with any epidemic “, comments Marcos Leão.

Website: https://www.sbcbm.org.br/

See too:

France Football elects the 50 most legendary shirts in history

This is commercial content published by the company Dino and is not the responsibility of Terra

