Obesity: High-glycemic foods are the fundamental problem



Maintaining a low blood glucose level through diet reduces the risk of inflammatory health conditions such as obesity and other chronic diseases.

In recent years, all kinds of dietary recommendations for reaching a healthy weight and fighting obesity. One of the most controversial topics has been carbohydrates, today we know that not all sources are the same and that they can be a beneficial dietary addition. However, a recent study came to verify that the High glycemic index (GI) foods are often associated with weight gain (after weight loss), that is, they are usually the cause of the dreaded rebound effect. They are also characterized by being foods that raise blood sugar levels and therefore increase the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

The first is the first: The glycemic index is a measure of how quickly a food can raise the level of sugar (glucose) in the blood. It is worth mentioning that only foods that contain carbohydrates have a GI, that is, food groups such as oils, fats and meats, do not have a GI. Broadly speaking, we can say that foods with a low GI slowly increase glucose in the body and those with a high GI rapidly increase blood glucose. So it is simple to understand why foods with a high GI make it difficult to control diabetes. however they are also a trigger for obesity. Therefore foods such as bread, potatoes, white rice, and a long list of processed products, often significantly increase the risk of gaining weight “after losing it.”

There are interesting references in this regard, such is the case of a study led by the University of Sydney. Which was based on analyzing the weight gain in participants who maintained a diet with a high GI and in most cases weight gain was 5 kg more per year, than in those who followed a diet with a low GI. The truth is that prior to this study there were few large references to the close relationship between long-term weight loss control and glycemic status. Finally, it is well known that a consistently low blood sugar level reduces the risk of developing inflammatory conditions such as type 2 diabetes, arteriosclerosis and arthritis.

The study was led by Professor Anne Raven and a group of researchers from the University of Copenhagen, who between 2013 and 2018 analyzed 2000 people classified as overweight or obese and who for obvious reasons had a high risk of developing type 2 diabetes The following information is the results obtained from a global study of the year: In the first phase of the study, all participants drank an alternative diet shake and achieved rapid weight loss equivalent to 8% of body weight (approximately 11 kilograms) in 8 weeks. And in the second phase, which lasted three years, the researchers compared two diets and two exercise strategies: a high protein, low GI diet or a combination of medium GI and moderate GI diets, each with high or medium intensity exercise The surprising thing? Despite their best efforts, all four groups regained some of the weight they lost. However, a secondary analysis published this week found that the lower the GI of the diet, the lower the weight regain. These results were published in a prestigious journal Diabetes Care.

Therefore the recommendation to lose weight, but above all to maintain it in the long term, avoid the rebound effect that damages health so much and reduce the risk of metabolic syndrome, is to bet on those foods that are low in the glycemic index, high in fiber and low in calories. Taking this into account, it is important to say that not all carbohydrates work in the same way in the body and that is why the glycemic index (GI) scale goes from 0 to 100, for example: pure glucose has the highest GI. high and is assigned a value of 100.

Although it will always be important to have the supervision of a professional nutritionist. These are some of the best recommendations for the lowest GI foods, all range between 0-55:

– Barley and quinoa

– Whole grain cereals with high fiber content, oatmeal sheets or flakes

– Vegetables: non-starchy green vegetables, broccoli, cucumber, tomato, lettuce, raw carrot, green peas, bell peppers, onion, garlic, cabbage and mushrooms

– Fruits: cherries, apple, orange, grapefruit, grapes, pear, peach, peach, plum, strawberries, tangerine and many other fruits

– Most nuts, seeds and legumes

– Milk and yogurt

Meanwhile, experts recommend avoiding the consumption of high-GI foods, which contribute more than 70 points per serving:

– All variants of white bread, especially ultra-processed ones, such as donuts and bagels

– Most processed cereals, sugary cereals, cookies, and instant oats

– Salty snacks, such as pretzels and potato chips

– Potatoes, baked and mashed

– White rice

– Honey and sugar

– Commercial soft drinks, fruit juices and chocolate bars

– Fruits: watermelon, raisins, dates, melon and pineapple

By way of conclusion we can say that much of the success lies in meal planningIt is also important to choose foods that have a low and medium index. Also, when you consume high GI sources, bet on combining them with low GI foods, to balance the effect on glucose levels. Remember that portion control is very important, just like the caloric intake of food, always choose natural foods and forget about processed ones. Do daily physical activity, drink plenty of water and sleep well, ultimately it’s all about balance.

