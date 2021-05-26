Obesity: from how many kilos someone is considered obese

Obesity and overweight have reached epidemic characters worldwide, the figures are scary and are related to devastating consequences on the health of the population. Both conditions are suffered when there is a abnormal or excessive accumulation of body fat, especially in adipose tissue and for obvious reasons this occurs with increased body weight. To be more specific when a person reaches 20% more than their ideal weight according to age, height, and gender. The truth is that some parameters have been established to classify the level of overweight in people, based on this the most important concept is the body mass indexTherefore, when it is greater than 25 it is considered overweight and more than 30 it is obesity.

According to data from the World Health Organization (WHO), it is estimated that since 1975 obesity cases have tripled. There is information in which it was found that in 2016 it increased to alarming figures, 1.9 billion adults and 340 million children and adolescents. The truth is that obesity is one of the main causes that trigger other chronic diseases, such as hypertension, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, sleep apnea, cancer, and of course in another area we can mention mental and emotional health disorders.

Although obesity is one side of the double burden of malnutrition, it is striking to know that there are currently more obese than underweight people in all regions of the worldexcept in Africa and Asia. The truth is that at some point overweight and obesity were considered a characteristic health problem of high-income countries; We now know that cases have spread and increased dramatically in low- and middle-income countries (especially in urban settings). It is no coincidence that the vast majority of overweight or obese children live in developing countries, where the rate of increase has been more than a 30% higher than that of developed countries.

In each person there may be different triggers, however being overweight and obese in most cases is related to people’s lifestyle. Therefore, following a poor diet with a high consumption of processed and fast foods, overeating, leading a sedentary life, high levels of stress, emotional problems, addiction to junk food, anxiety and lack of physical exercise, influence directly. In other words, obesity usually occurs as the result of a imbalance between ingested and expended calories.

Therefore, the first thing we have to say is that the diagnosis of obesity or overweight will be determined according to the characteristics of each person. The first step is to measure the Body Mass Index (BMI), which is measured with the weight of a person in kilograms divided by the square of the height in meters. For example: 76 kg / 1.80 squared = 23.46 BMI. Health experts have determined that numbers above 30 increase health risks and therefore it is recommended that it be checked with proper medical supervision once a year.

In addition, as established by the Mayo Clinic specialists, it is appropriate that aspects such as the Medical history among which is suffering from existing medical conditions (diabetes, heart conditions, hypertension, thyroid problems, among others), personal and family medical history, drug use, level of physical activity and stress. It is also important to perform a general physical exam based on simple concepts as a measurement of height, weight, heart rate, blood pressure and body temperature. Complementary to this, it will be necessary to perform blood tests, to verify some of the main health markers such as glucose, cholesterol, triglyceride levels, liver function tests, hormonal and thyroid balance.

In addition, the measurement of the waist is a determining concept in the detection of overweight, due to the following: the fat stored around the waist sometimes called visceral fat or abdominal fat, can further increase your risk of heart disease and diabetes. Therefore it has been established that women with a waist measurement (circumference) greater than 35 inches (89 cm) and men with a waist measurement greater than 40 inches (102 cm) could have more health risks than women. people with smaller waist measurements. As with the BMI measurement, the waist circumference should be checked at least once a year.

As a conclusion we can say that overweight and obesity are a chronic disease that needs to be tackled sharply, are actively associated with other degenerative and death-causing health conditions. Fortunately, today we have more tools and valuable nutritional information, which invite us to seek the right balance through quality food, physical activity, stress management and good mental health. Finally enjoy a healthy weight it goes far beyond an “aesthetic” concept, is the best kept secret to live better, extend life expectancy, prevent diseases and enjoy better physical and emotional health.

–

It may interest you: