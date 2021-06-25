Obesity: exponentially increases the risk of breast cancer in women

After skin cancer, breast cancer is the most common type diagnosed in women in the United States. While it can occur in both men and women, it is a fact that is much more common in women. New research suggests that obesity in women significantly increases the risk of breast cancer recurrence and even death. The data does not lie: an estimated 43,000 women will die of breast cancer this year. Although it is true that it has been proven that in a particular way it is a disease that especially hits black women, it is one of the deadly conditions that most affect the female population regardless of particular situations, not in vain everything has come to light type of awareness campaigns worldwide.

Much has been said about the possible causes. To date, researchers around the world have identified factors related to hormones, lifestyle and the environment, as agents that can increase the risk of developing cancer. However, it is not known exactly why some people with no risk factors develop cancer and other people with risk factors never develop it. Science believes it is very possible that breast cancer is caused by a complex interaction between genetic makeup and environment.

The study was led by Dr. Tarah Ballinger, a breast oncologist at the Indiana University Simon Comprehensive Cancer Center, and revealed interesting facts about how the disease presents in each breed. And some relevant data was verified: From 2014 to 2018, the death rate for black women was 27.3% per 100,000 cases, compared to 19.6% per 100,000 cases for white women. Based on this they verified that the genetic part is just one piece of the puzzle and that racial disparities are certainly not just biological. Today we know that they have to do directly with socioeconomic status and culture, as well as lifestyle.

Although these types of studies serve to better understand the origin and prevalence of these types of diseases, it is a fact that weight control is a challenge for most people in the United States. There is data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which confirms that more than 70% of American adults are overweight. And it is known to be a condition that goes hand in hand with an increased risk of serious diseases such as diabetes, heart disease and some types of cancer. In addition, it has been proven that women who are overweight or obese (especially after menopause) have an increased risk of breast cancer.

Much has been said about it, however what is known so far and the possible reason is: having more fatty tissue increases the chances of getting breast cancer by raising estrogen levels. Also, according to studies on the matter women who are overweight tend to have higher insulin levels, the truth is that it is a condition that is related to some cancers, including breast cancer.

The reality is that the connection between women’s body weight and breast cancer risk is complicated. Studies suggest that it seems to increase mostly in women who gained weight in adulthoodThere are also some references that seem to indicate that the risk does not increase significantly among women who have been overweight since childhood. Also, having extra fat in the waist area can increase your risk more than having extra fat in the hips and thighs. And while weight gain can increase cancer risk, it’s unclear whether losing weight reduces it – in fact, it’s one of the hardest questions for scientists to answer. In large part because very few people lose weight during adulthood, and in some cases they have found it harder to maintain a healthy weight over a long period of time.

What is considered overweight and obesity?

It is no secret to say that obesity and overweight have reached epidemic characters worldwide. The figures are scary and are related to devastating consequences on the health of the population. Both conditions are suffered when there is an abnormal or excessive accumulation of body fat, especially in adipose tissue and for obvious reasons this occurs with increased body weight. To be more specific when a person reaches 20% more than their ideal weight according to age, height, and gender. The truth is that some parameters have been established to classify the level of overweight in people, based on this the most important concept is the body mass index, therefore when it is higher than 25 it is considered overweight and more than 30 is obesity.

Therefore, according to specialists, overweight and obese women are those who have a BMI greater than 25 and are in a group at greater risk of being diagnosed at some point in their life with breast cancer, compared to women who maintain a healthy weight. Experts emphasize that it is especially important to monitor weight after menopause, due to the characteristic hormonal changes. Being overweight has also been shown to increase the risk of breast cancer coming back (recurrence) in women who have had the disease. This increased risk is due to the fat cells producing estrogen; extra fat cells mean more estrogen in the body, and estrogen can cause hormone receptor-positive breast cancers to develop and grow.

However, the link between being overweight and breast cancer is complicated and is a fact that is affected by other factors. These types of findings come as a good prevention tool, finally nothing good is associated with obesity. Therefore, one of the best recommendations to reduce the probability of breast cancer is to avoid weight gain: it has been proven that simply losing as little as 5-10% of body weight improves overall health and significantly reduces the risk of chronic diseases. A good goal for most overweight women is lose half a pound per week for 6 months. In addition, lifestyle-focused habits play an important role and it is recommended to follow a plant-based diet, avoid ultra-processed ones, and engage in physical activity. This last point is very relevant, since many studies have found that exercise is a healthy habit for the breasts.

